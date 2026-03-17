IONNA Celebrates Second Anniversary with Bold Moves and Promises Filled

IONNA opens 100th Rechargery location and launches first automaker discount program with General Motors Post this

The phrase 'it takes a village' has never rung truer than in developing the IONNA network. Utilities across the country have played an integral role in bringing IONNA Rechargeries online. Alongside organizations such as EPRI and EEI, these companies deployed creative solutions and unprecedented efficiencies to bring our high-powered EV Charging stations online in 2025.

Among them, ten utilities went above and beyond to energize multiple locations in under one year. A further 33 utilities brought a single Rechargery online in their respective service areas.

We hit the ground running in 2026, energizing 212 bays with over 10 utilities, including PG&E, PSE&G, and NV Energy bringing our total count to nearly 1000 bays live across the country.

A new era of IONNA value

In 2025, IONNA took a page out of our founding automakers' playbook and made a simple, driver–first move: Friends & Family pricing for everyone. In honor of our second anniversary, we're doubling down, delivering even greater value to the drivers who helped build IONNA from day one.

Subject to each IONNA founding automaker's launch, drivers will begin unlocking a full suite of benefits designed around real-world driving needs. These include everyday base discounts with no subscription required, plus optional layers for those who want more: complimentary new–vehicle charging credits, OEM subscriptions, loyalty rewards, and pre–paid discounted cards. All designed to keep charging simple, transparent, and undeniably worth it.

Built to reward the drivers who are shaping the network, these programs are simple, flexible, and built for the long haul.

Celebrating Two Years – and a lifetime ahead

With two years behind us, IONNA's momentum is accelerating — and the numbers tell a powerful story. More than 4,700 bays are now contracted nationwide, with nearly 1,500 in construction or beyond. Across the country, drivers are experiencing over 100 different live locations, including three, brand-new, full-scale Rechargeries in Forest Park and West Point, GA, as well as Limon, CO. A new product offering, currently in construction in Dallas, TX, will launch in Q2 with our second automated grab & go convenience store using Amazon's Just Walk Out technology.

To mark IONNA's Second Anniversary, IONNA advocates and local EV drivers came together for an unprecedented day of utilization, dispensing more than 100 MWh across the network. More than 25 locations played host to anniversary events on Saturday, February 7, and the turnout got us thinking. Moments like these reinforce what we've long believed: the secret of the EV movement is the community built through shared e-mobility experiences. Turning that insight into action, every new IONNA location will open this year at $0.20/kWh for the first week — an open invitation for drivers to experience the IONNA difference firsthand.

The IONNA Merch Store: road-tested keepsakes, made to travel

The IONNA brand has always centered around you, the open road, and the little moments that turn a routine drive into an experience. We believe those experiences deserve a memento.

From hats, stickers, and water flasks to pullovers, layers, and everyday essentials, the IONNA Merch Store reflects the best American road trips: practical, a little nostalgic, and undeniably cool. As convenient as our charging network, IONNA gear is ready to ship — so the only thing you need to plan is your next stop.

Now available for purchase — Shop the collection at shop.ionna.com

About IONNA

IONNA is a joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota. Purpose-built to lead, innovate, create, and drive forward a redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer experience. Delivering this mission by developing and deploying a trailblazing nationwide network of charging stations with cutting-edge technology, retail integration, amenities, and unparalleled customer service. Enabling urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with over 30,000 ultra-fast-and-reliable charging points by 2030. IONNA will provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.

For more information, please visit https://ionna.com

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SOURCE IONNA LLC