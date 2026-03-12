IONOS and Bocada Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Cloud Storage and Backup Oversight for Modern IT and MSP Customers

The 'Set and Forget' Upgrade: IONOS and Bocada Fix the Backup Headache for MSPs

SEATTLE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IONOS, a leading digitalisation partner for small and medium-sized businesses and the public sector, and Bocada, an AI-powered backup and storage monitoring platform, today announced a strategic partnership designed to simplify and strengthen how businesses and managed service providers (MSPs) manage storage and backup operations. The partnership brings together IONOS' flexible, cost-efficient object storage with Bocada's automated backup and storage monitoring and reporting, delivering a unified solution that enhances data durability, compliance visibility, and operational confidence.

As part of the collaboration, Bocada will bundle 90 days of free IONOS S3-compatible object storage (up to $1,500 in storage credits) for new and existing Bocada Cloud subscribers — enabling customers to confidently store and scale data in IONOS's secure object storage environment while harnessing Bocada's backup and storage oversight capabilities. Similarly, IONOS will offer 90 days of free backup and storage monitoring powered by Bocada to new IONOS cloud storage customers, helping organizations optimize and stay ahead of their dynamic storage needs while automating backup performance insights and SLA/compliance reporting.

By tightly aligning storage infrastructure with backup observability, the partnership helps address a common challenge faced by businesses and MSPs: maintaining reliable backups and providing data protection outcomes across disparate IT environments. IONOS's S3-compatible object storage is designed for elasticity, durability, and compliance, making it ideal for storing data and long-term backups. Bocada's platform automates backup monitoring, compliance evidence collection, and SLA reporting — reducing manual effort and enabling teams to act proactively on critical backup issues.

"Our partnership with Bocada enables organizations to go beyond just storing data in the cloud — it gives them insight, confidence, and operational control over their backups and storage consumption," said Sab Knight, Director of International Markets at IONOS. "Together, we're helping MSPs and IT teams build resilient services that are easy to scale and simple to manage."

"IONOS's high-performance S3-compatible storage and our intelligent backup oversight are a natural fit — empowering customers to unify storage with real-time data protection oversight and actionable storage utilization insights," said Matthew Hall, CEO of Bocada. "This collaboration gives IONOS and Bocada customers a fast path to more reliable data protection, simplified compliance, and deeper visibility across cloud storage and backup operations."

For more information about these solutions, visit cloud.ionos.com and bocada.com/bc.

FREE WEBINAR: IONOS and Bocada will present a free webinar on April 15 (9am Pacific Daylight Time | 4pm GMT) to showcase the joint solutions and highlight the benefits of modern cloud storage and backup oversight. Learn More & RSVP for FREE.

About IONOS:

IONOS is the leading European digitalization partner for small and medium-sized businesses, serving around 6.5 million customers and has a presence in 18 markets across North America and Europe, with its services being accessible worldwide. Its web presence and productivity portfolio caters to all digitalization needs, providing domains, web hosting, website builders with AI capabilities, as well as eCommerce and online marketing tools. The company also offers cloud solutions for businesses looking to move their operations to the cloud as they expand and develop.

About Bocada

Bocada LLC, a global IT Automation leader, delivers data protection compliance and cyber resilience solutions that give enterprises and managed service providers complete visibility into their data protection performance. Bocada provides insight into complex backup environments, enabling IT organizations to improve cyber resilience, save time, automate ongoing reporting activities, and reduce costs. With the largest installed customer base in the Fortune 500, Bocada is the world's leading provider of backup reporting automation. For more information, visit www.bocada.com.

Press Contact:

James Hsu

+1-425-898-2400

https://www.bocada.com

SOURCE Bocada