IONpath Appoints Sander Gubbens, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer

"Sander is a very accomplished, well-rounded operational leader with a track record of opening up new market opportunities in life science research by developing transformational technologies in collaboration with academic and industrial customers and partners," said IONpath Board member Mike Dybbs of Samsara BioCapital. "Under Sander's leadership, Gatan transitioned from an R&D company to a market-driven company known for its high-quality products and industry-leading technology. We are thrilled to give him a similar opportunity at IONpath. We also want to thank Harris Fienberg for his leadership over the last six years building the company and helping drive the adoption of IONpath's MIBI technology by leading cancer research centers around the world."

Dr. Gubbens brings over 30 years of experience in developing and commercializing best-in-class technologies for life science, materials science, and semiconductors to IONpath. As president of Gatan, he developed the organization into the leading manufacturer of instrumentation and software used to enhance and extend the operation and performance of electron microscopes, a position he held for over six years after earlier roles as COO, General Manager, and Senior VP of R&D and Engineering. Prior to Gatan, he worked in senior engineering and R&D roles at KLA-Tencor, the leading manufacturer of process control solutions for the semiconductor industry. Dr. Gubbens holds 17 patents and is a board member at Combinati, a maker of digital PCR instrumentation. He earned his PhD in Applied Physics from the Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

"I am thrilled to join IONpath as it executes on its vision of delivering actionable spatial proteomic insights from tissue samples and continues to drive demand for its revolutionary products and services in immuno-oncology and adjacent markets," said Dr. Gubbens. "IONpath's unmatched technical capabilities in spatial proteomics paired with our team of pathologists and data scientists position us as the leader of this exciting and expanding field in medical discovery."

IONpath's MIBI™ (Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging) technology is delivering on the promise of spatial proteomics by providing novel insights for translational medicine researchers. By enabling sensitive detection and quantification of the expression of multiple biomarkers while retaining spatial relationships, MIBI delivers the information needed to understand the tissue microenvironment with the throughput and reproducibility required for clinical studies.

About IONpath, Inc., and IONpath Research Services

IONpath, Inc., is a pioneer in high-definition spatial proteomics, revolutionizing tissue imaging and analysis to accelerate medical discovery and improve human health. IONpath's MIBI™ (Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging) platform breaks through the limitations of traditional immunohistochemistry (IHC), enabling a deeper understanding of the tissue microenvironment with highly multiplexed quantitative single-cell analysis. With MIBI technology and the expertise of world-class pathology and data science teams, IONpath provides actionable insights to translational and clinical researchers at leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations in immuno-oncology, immunology, neuroscience and infectious disease research. For more information please visit www.ionpath.com.

Media Contact:

Colin Sanford

[email protected]

203-918-4347

or

[email protected]

SOURCE IONpath, Inc.

Related Links

www.ionpath.com

