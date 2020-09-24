IONpath Closes $18 Million Series B Financing to Advance Precision Medicine

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IONpath, Inc., the leader in high-definition spatial proteomics, today announced the close of a $18 million Series B financing led by Samsara BioCapital, and included participation from new investor Bruker Corporation, a global leader in mass spectrometry. All existing major investors contributed to the round including Genoa Ventures, ND Capital, Paladin Partners Investments, Trancos IONpath Investors, Norwich Ventures, and Vertical Venture Partners Growth Fund.

"Developed by pathologists for translational researchers, IONpath's MIBI platform delivers a revolutionary way to visualize phenotypic profiles, enabling rich, sensitive spatial analysis of tissue microenvironments," said Mike Dybbs, Partner at Samsara BioCapital and IONpath Board member. "We are excited to support IONpath in its mission to advance precision medicine and we are proud to partner with Bruker and all the company's investors on this financing."

IONpath's MIBI™ (Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging) technology is delivering on the promise of spatial proteomics by providing unprecedented insights for translational medicine researchers. Through highly multiplexed, quantitative protein imaging with unmatched sensitivity and true subcellular resolution down to 280 nm, only MIBI technology delivers actionable insights of single cells in their complex tissue microenvironment with the throughput and reproducibility required for clinical studies.

"Bruker is honored to support IONpath in the further development and commercialization of its MIBI technology, which is helping researchers solve some of the most complex problems in solid tumor oncology," said Dr. Rohan Thakur, Executive Vice President, Bruker Corporation. "We believe the synergies between label-free MALDI imaging for endogenous metabolites, lipids, and glycans, coupled to MIBI multiplexed sub-cellular protein imaging, will accelerate adoption of mass spectrometry approaches for pathology."

"We are seeing strong traction for our MIBI technology, both in our MIBIscope instrument and our end-to-end Research Services business. We are more convinced than ever that MIBI-enabled, high-definition spatial proteomics will be a key enabler for the deployment of precision medicine in the treatment of a wide range of diseases," said Sander Gubbens, PhD, CEO of IONpath. "We are grateful for the continued support of our investors and are honored to welcome Bruker as a new investor as we expand the availability of our MIBI technology and Research Services globally."

About IONpath, Inc. and IONpath Research Services

IONpath, Inc., is a pioneer in high-definition spatial proteomics, revolutionizing tissue imaging and analysis to accelerate medical discovery and improve human health. IONpath's MIBI™ (multiplexed ion beam imaging) platform breaks through the limitations of traditional immunohistochemistry (IHC), enabling a deeper understanding of the tissue microenvironment with highly multiplexed, quantitative single-cell analysis. With MIBI technology and the expertise of world-class pathology and data science teams, IONpath provides actionable insights to translational and clinical researchers at leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations in immuno-oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease research.

Media Contact

Colin Sanford

[email protected]

SOURCE IONpath, Inc.

Related Links

www.ionpath.com

