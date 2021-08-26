Ionpath Expands Biopharmaceutical Partnerships Program to Rapidly Deliver Novel Insights Utilizing the Company's High-Definition Spatial Proteomics Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionpath, Inc., the leader in high-definition spatial proteomics, today announced a new program for biopharmaceutical research organizations interested in piloting spatial phenotyping analyses of tissue samples leveraging the company's Multiplexed Ion Beam Imaging (MIBI™) technology. Through this new program, customers can benefit from in-depth immune profiling and spatial analysis performed with the company's 30-marker Checkpoint Panel on its MIBIscope™ System.

The MIBIscope platform provides a high-resolution view into the dynamics of proteins in their native tissue environment and architecture. The resulting actionable data allows researchers to not only explore the spatial relationships between a tumor and infiltrating immune cells but to also classify cells and perform the quantitative analysis of checkpoint expression that is critical to advancing immune system-based therapy development.

"Since launching our Spatial Proteomic Services last year, we've seen tremendous interest in the program with more than 400% growth and significant repeat business from biopharma R&D teams who experience the unmatched impact that MIBI data brings to their prospective trial programs," said Dr. Sander Gubbens, CEO at Ionpath. "With this new pilot program, any biopharmaceutical company can quickly access high-definition spatial proteomic data and insights from our expert team that demonstrates the power MIBI data brings to their translational research."

Customer tissue samples are stained with metal-tagged antibodies using a workflow similar to the gold standard IHC. The samples are then analyzed with the MIBIscope, where an ion beam liberates the metal tags that are then detected with a time-of-flight mass spectrometer – delivering fast acquisition with extraordinary resolution and sensitivity. The sample is not destroyed during imaging and can be stored for follow-on studies or utilized for additional analyses.

"MIBI truly is a game changer, unencumbered by the deficiencies of fluorescent technologies," added Gubbens. "With our pilot program, new organizations will be able to see what they have been missing with other technologies and experience why our customers are expanding their use of MIBI – spanning from pre-clinical discovery to clinical trial sample analysis."

The Spatial Proteomics Pilot Program uses Ionpath's 30-marker Checkpoint Panel which provides classification of 26 cell populations and expression information for all cell types. Ionpath's expert team of pathologists, immunologists and bioinformaticians deliver actionable insights including cell classification, quantitative analysis of checkpoint expression, spatial information, and comparative cohort analysis.

For more information about the Spatial Proteomics Pilot Program, please visit: www.ionpath.com/pilot-program.

About Ionpath

Ionpath, Inc., is a pioneer in high-definition spatial proteomics, revolutionizing tissue imaging and analysis to accelerate medical discovery and improve human health. Ionpath's MIBI™ (multiplexed ion beam imaging) platform breaks through the limitations of traditional immunohistochemistry (IHC), enabling a deeper understanding of the tissue microenvironment with highly multiplexed, quantitative single-cell analysis. With MIBI technology and the expertise of world-class pathology and data science teams, Ionpath provides actionable insights for translational and clinical researchers at leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations in immuno-oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease research. For more information, visit www.ionpath.com.

