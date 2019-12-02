IonQ Helps Bring Quantum Computing to Life on Amazon Web Services

IonQ's trapped-ion approach to quantum computing potentially offers reliable and scalable quantum computing. We frame our process around nature, using identical individual atoms that act as the building blocks for our quantum processing units. Through this approach, IonQ can focus on building accurate quantum computers.

This relationship is designed to allow AWS customers to run their own calculations on a quantum computer, which has the potential to solve a wide range of complex problems. This relationship also allows IonQ to leverage AWS's unique quantum software offering.

"We are delighted to be working with AWS," said Peter Chapman, CEO of IonQ. "Commercial access to quantum computers can greatly proliferate through AWS and can help deliver on the promise of quantum."

"We believe that opening up access to current-stage quantum computers is a crucial step in accelerating the development of useful applications. That's why, in designing Amazon Braket, we chose to collaborate with providers like IonQ, who have built promising technologies that are of interest to our customers," said Simone Severini, Director, Quantum Computing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Together, we can make it easier for researchers to innovate, with the shared goal of realizing the true long-term potential of quantum computing."

IonQ works with top cloud service providers like AWS. Additionally, the company recently announced $55M in funding from Samsung Electronics, Mubadala Capital, GV, Amazon, and NEA, and recently published performance benchmarks .

About IonQ

Useful quantum computers will look as different from the laptops and smartphones we use every day as these devices appear next to an abacus. We believe the best way to build a quantum computer is by starting with nature: IonQ uses individual atoms as the heart of our quantum processing units. We levitate them in space with semiconductor-defined electrodes on a chip, and then use lasers to do everything from initial preparation to final readout and the quantum gate operations in between. It requires counterintuitive physics, precision optical and mechanical engineering, and fine-grained firmware control over a variety of components, but the superior results speak for themselves. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Jungsang Kim and Christopher Monroe and their systems are based on foundational research at The University of Maryland and Duke University.

