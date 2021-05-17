IonQ Launches Research Credits Program to Support Pioneering Quantum Research

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ"), the leader in quantum computing, today announced the IonQ Research Credits Program to provide teams and individuals from qualified institutions with free credits for quantum compute time on IonQ's cutting-edge hardware. As part of its deep commitment to expanding access to quantum computing, and in response to overwhelming demand for access to quantum hardware from the research community, the IonQ Research Credits Program lays critical groundwork for the next generation of quantum experts and further democratizes access to this next-generation technology.

Researchers and teachers across the globe are already hard at work advancing the state-of-the-art in quantum information science. Now, in support of this mission, graduate students, PhD candidates, post-docs, and faculty can submit proposals for up to $10,000 in credit per project for use on IonQ's hardware.

"Quantum computing will change how humanity tackles its most difficult problems, but only if the next generation of problem-solvers has access to the technology," said Peter Chapman, CEO & President of IonQ. "IonQ grew out of leading academic labs, and our growth is a testament to what well-supported research can lead to. We have received hundreds of requests for support of academic and research projects, and with the Research Credits Program we're thrilled to be able to give back to the community."

The program is open to all graduate students, faculty, and other researchers and teachers from accredited academic institutions in any country that IonQ or one of its cloud partners serves. The complete call for proposals with eligibility details and other frequently asked questions can be found at this link , and the application form can be found here . Applications are accepted at any time. To be considered for the first cohort of grantees, applicants must submit their proposals by 11:59PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 15th 2021.

The IonQ Research Credits Program is another step forward in the company's mission to expand access to quantum computing. IonQ's 11-qubit system is the first and only quantum computer available via the cloud on both Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure, and its 32-qubit system is one of the world's most powerful quantum computers. IonQ has a critical role to play in pulling the quantum computing industry forward as its plans to develop modular quantum computers small enough to be networked together in 2023 could pave the way for broad quantum advantage by 2025, and its two co-founders, Jungsang Kim and Chris Monroe, were named to the White House's National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee. IonQ will further expand access to quantum as it prepares to become the first publicly traded quantum computing company via a merger with dMY Technology Group III.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is the leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's 32-qubit quantum computer is the world's most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.IonQ.com .

