ionstream.ai Expands Cloud GPU Platform with NVIDIA L40S

Jan 16, 2025, 11:36 ET
Cost-Effective GPU Infrastructure for AI Inference and Fine-Tuning
HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ionstream.ai, a pioneer in enterprise GPU infrastructure, today announced the immediate availability of NVIDIA L40S GPUs on its GPU as a Service (GaaS) platform. This strategic expansion provides organizations with a cost-effective solution optimized for AI inference and fine-tuning tasks, offering an efficient alternative to larger, more expensive GPU options.
"Organizations are looking for right-sized GPU solutions that match their specific AI workloads," said Jeff Hinkle, Chief Executive Officer at ionstream.ai. "The addition of the NVIDIA L40S to our cloud platform provides enterprises with the ideal infrastructure for inference and model refinement tasks, delivering the perfect balance of performance and cost-efficiency."
Enterprise-Grade AI Infrastructure, On Demand
The NVIDIA L40S GPU, powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture, represents a breakthrough in AI infrastructure accessibility. ionstream.ai's implementation delivers:
- Advanced AI Capabilities:
- Optimized for AI inference and fine-tuning workflows
- Ideal for production-scale model deployment
- Cost-effective alternative to H100 and H200 GPUs for inference tasks
- Multi-user support for enterprise workloads
- Revolutionary Cost Economics:
- Right-sized infrastructure for inference workloads
- Improved energy efficiency for sustainable operations
- Zero upfront capital expenditure
- Pay-as-you-go pricing with per-minute billing
Transforming Enterprise AI Capabilities
The L40S platform enables organizations across industries to deploy and fine-tune AI models efficiently:
- Oil & Gas Exploration: Process complex seismic data through high-performance computing capabilities, enabling rapid subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. The L40S accelerates traditional seismic processing workflows while supporting emerging AI-enhanced interpretation methods, reducing time-to-insight for critical exploration decisions.
- Healthcare & Life Sciences: Deploy medical imaging models and fine-tune diagnostic systems
- Financial Services: Run real-time inference for fraud detection and risk analysis
- Automotive & Manufacturing: Power production-ready computer vision applications
Flexible Deployment Options Meet Enterprise Needs
ionstream.ai's platform offers unmatched deployment flexibility:
- Instant Provisioning: Deploy L40S instances in under 60 seconds
- Flexible Acquisition Options: Available for purchase or lease to meet varying business needs
- Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure: Hosted in a Tier 4 designed data center in Spring, Texas to provide optimal uptime
- 24/7 Expert Support: Direct access to GPU infrastructure specialists
Availability and Special Launch Offer
The NVIDIA L40S is available immediately on the ionstream.ai platform. For a limited time, new customers can receive:
- Complimentary one-month proof of concept available for qualified enterprises
- Complimentary AI infrastructure optimization consultation
About ionstream.ai
ionstream.ai is revolutionizing AI infrastructure with its GPU as a Service platform, enabling organizations to accelerate AI innovation without the traditional barriers of cost and complexity. By providing flexible, scalable access to cutting-edge GPU technology, ionstream.ai empowers businesses to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure management.
For more information or to start a free trial, visit ionstream.ai.
