Ionworks Announces Collaboration with NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions to Advance Battery Development Through Integrated Modeling and Experimental Insight

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionworks Technologies Inc., a provider of advanced battery modeling and simulation software, today announced a collaboration focused on accelerating battery development services through closer integration of physics-based modeling, experimental data, and materials and cell design expertise with NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions ("BTS"), a global leader in battery materials, research services, and testing technologies.

The collaboration brings together Ionworks' simulation platform with NOVONIX BTS's capabilities in battery materials, cell testing, cell prototyping solutions. By linking high-quality experimental data with predictive models, the companies aim to help engineering teams evaluate design trade-offs earlier, reduce development risk, and improve confidence as programs move from concept to validation and scale.

As batteries are increasingly deployed in mission-critical products and systems, developers face growing pressure to deliver higher performance, reliability, and manufacturability within shorter development timelines. The combined approach supported by Ionworks and NOVONIX BTS is designed to enable faster iteration, clearer insight into material and design impacts, and more efficient transitions from laboratory results to real-world operating conditions.

"Battery innovation increasingly depends on the ability to connect data, physics, and decision-making in a unified workflow," said Valentin Sulzer, Founder and CEO at Ionworks. "Working with NOVONIX BTS allows us to align advanced simulation with rigorous testing and materials insight, helping teams make better-informed decisions earlier in development—particularly where performance and reliability are mission-critical."

"Understanding how materials and cell designs influence the cell and battery system as a whole is critical to delivering confident and reliable answers for our customers," said Dr. Stephen Glazier, Director of Cell Technology at NOVONIX BTS. "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling our R&D Services customers with tools and insight that support faster development and more predictable outcomes."

The collaboration will include joint technical initiatives and continued exploration of integrated workflows that support battery programs where performance, safety, and scalability are mission-critical considerations.

About Ionworks Technologies Inc.

Ionworks is building the Simulation OS for battery companies. Its platform unifies data, physics-based models, and intelligent automation to help teams design, validate, and optimize batteries faster and with greater confidence.

For more information, visit ionworks.com and novonixgroup.com

Media Contacts:

Ionworks: Liam Cooney [email protected]

SOURCE Ionworks Technologies Inc