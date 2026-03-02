IOPE LAUNCHES IN THE U.S.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IOPE, a clinical-grade skincare brand from Amorepacific and a leader in Korean anti-aging innovation, officially debuts in the U.S. market today. Backed by 30 years of research and expertise in Korea, the United States marks the brand's second global market through strategic retail partnerships at Sephora. IOPE launches on Sephora.com today, rolling out to Sephora stores later in the month.

"We are thrilled to bring IOPE to the U.S. after decades of unparallelled performance in Korea," said Giovanni Valentini, CEO Amorepacific North America. "Consumers are more discerning than ever, prioritizing clinically proven efficacy and visible results in an increasingly saturated skincare market. With IOPE, we are introducing targeted skincare solutions, that are clinically tested, at a competitive price point."

For three decades, IOPE has been at the forefront of Korean anti-aging research, grounded in rigorous clinical testing. The brand has pioneered advancements in key active ingredients, including PDRN, stabilized Vitamin C, and innovative retinol stabilization technology that is supported by 26 Korean patents and more than a dozen scientific publications. As Korean skincare continues to set the global standard for innovation and performance, IOPE stands among the category's most respected leaders.

IOPE's professional treatment–inspired formulations are rooted in evidence-based research and designed to deliver visible improvements across key skin concerns, including texture, firmness, brightness, and overall vitality, redefining expectations for at-home skincare performance.

IOPE enters the U.S. market with nine targeted products, featuring the brand's transformative XMD, Retinol RX™, Vitamin C, and PDRN Caffeine collections. Their newest innovations draw inspiration from Korea's viral skin booster treatments and are clinically proven to deliver professional treatment-level results at home:

XMD Stem III Clinical Recovery Serum ($59): Inspired by Korea's viral professional PDRN treatments, this advanced serum was clinically tested to deliver professional PDRN treatment–level results across six key metrics, including increased volume, improved elasticity, and enhanced texture – without the downtime or discomfort associated with in-office treatments. The breakthrough formula is powered by 92.3% PDRN H.A.™ Liposome Complex, featuring PDRN, micro-molecular hyaluronic acid, and a soothing allantoin-based complex.

($59): Inspired by Korea's viral professional PDRN treatments, this advanced serum was clinically tested to deliver professional PDRN treatment–level results across six key metrics, including increased volume, improved elasticity, and enhanced texture – without the downtime or discomfort associated with in-office treatments. The breakthrough formula is powered by 92.3% PDRN H.A.™ Liposome Complex, featuring PDRN, micro-molecular hyaluronic acid, and a soothing allantoin-based complex. Retinol RX™ 2% Reti-jection™ Serum ($57): Formulated with a 2% concentration of Retinol RX™ – IOPE's proprietary retinoid complex – this high-performance serum is designed to optimize efficacy while reducing irritation. The formula features retinol-infused spicules to enhance absorption. The serum is clinically proven to deliver collagen booster treatment–level results, including reduced look of wrinkles, minimized pore appearance, and enhanced radiance.

IOPE products range in price from $6.50 for a single sheet mask to $69 for XMD Stem III Clinical Recovery Cream.

IOPE is available now at Sephora.com and will be available in Sephora stores nationwide starting March 13, 2026.

About AMOREPACIFIC:

Established in 1945, Amorepacific is Korea's leading beauty company, powered by a global portfolio of category defining skincare, makeup, haircare, and wellness brands. Rooted in pioneering research that began with Korea's first cosmetics lab, the company continues to shape the future of K-beauty through bio-driven, longevity-focused innovation.

SOURCE Amorepacific