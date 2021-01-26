iOPEX Technologies Names Avinash Lele as President to Spearhead Next Stage of Company Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iOPEX Technologies , a global business operations and technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Avinash Lele as president. Hailing from Cybage Software, Lele is an IT industry veteran with a stellar career of more than three decades of experience. As iOPEX Technologies continues to strengthen its operations, Lele will leverage his experience and play a critical role in furthering the company's mission to transform business operations through automation.

"Avinash is an innovative industry leader with an impressive track record of growing global companies," said Shiva Ramani, CEO of iOPEX Technologies. "Avinash's experience creating new revenue streams for venture backed and public technology companies along with his global business development skill set will help drive iOPEX Technologies' leadership forward and further extend our market position. These skills will not only be a valuable asset to our team, but also to our partners and most importantly our customers. We're excited to have him join iOPEX Technologies and are confident that he will continue to help us position the company as the premier new-generation digital services provider."

Prior to iOPEX Technologies, Lele most recently served as president and board member at Cybage Software, where he was responsible for driving the company's growth agenda, managing the Cybage brand and building a world-class team to scale the company's growth. Before joining Cybage Software, Lele was part of the leadership team that helped scale Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) to a top 10 NASSCOM status, culminating in its successful IPO in 2016. He also served as head of corporate strategy at the parent Larsen & Toubro (L&T), with a focus on strategic planning and digital roadmap development for L&T's Technology-focused companies. At iOPEX Technologies, Lele will be responsible for defining the strategic direction of the company for its next growth phase. By overseeing strategy formulation, brand management and sales operations and support, Lele will ensure iOPEX Technologies is positioned for success in 2021 and beyond.

"I am very excited to be joining the iOPEX Technologies team," said Lele. "The pandemic has fast-tracked automation within organizations as employers look to empower their newly distributed workforces. By leveraging digital technologies through AI, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and cloud technologies, iOPEX Technologies has helped customers have a better customer experience with products and services since 2009. From the outset, I was attracted to the company's strong vision and success as an innovator in the fast-growing automation market, and I'm looking forward to helping iOPEX Technologies scale the business, while working closely with customers and partners to deliver solutions that control costs and risk."

To learn more about Lele's appointment, or the solutions at iOPEX Technologies, visit https://www.iopex.com/ .

About iOPEX Technologies

iOPEX is a leader in digital operations. We help transform the business operations of large enterprises by integrating them with automation. We deliver operational solutions and automation for business processes like technology, finance, and marketing operations. Our framework for integrated workflow automation helps the journey for operational teams to go from manual operations to AI-based operations to No-Ops delivering up to 30% cost savings. We help some of the top fortune 500 companies to optimize enterprise operations and adopt digital transformation across different industry verticals.

Media Contact:

Leah Cotton

Walker Sands

[email protected]

312-235-4082

SOURCE iOPEX Technologies

Related Links

https://www.iopex.com

