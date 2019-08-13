Iora Health Hires New Chief Operating Officer, Suzanne Hansen

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iora Health today announced that Suzanne Hansen joined as Chief Operating Officer. Hansen will be a key member of Iora's Executive Team, reporting directly to Iora's co-founder and CEO, Rushika Fernandopulle, MD, MPP. Hansen replaces Zander Packard who was promoted to President earlier this year. Hansen will partner with Iora's Chief Medical Officer, Tyler Jung (who joined the company in January 2019) to support Iora's market leaders in delivering the highest quality clinical care and experience for patients, while also achieving Iora's growth and performance objectives.

Hansen spent more than two decades at HealthCare Partners, the country's largest operator of medical groups and physician networks with 9,000 providers and 2 million patients. As Vice President, Operations, Hansen led 19 medical offices and three affiliated physician networks serving more than 200,000 patients in Southern California, demonstrating improvements in quality and patient experience while reducing the costs of care.

Most recently, Hansen served as Vice President of DaVita Kidney Care where she led a multi-state region with 65 facilities. In this role, she also led the transformation team, deploying post-acute and home-based care team models for chronically ill patients, resulting in reductions in readmissions and length of stay, as well as improved quality outcomes and patient satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to have Suzanne join Iora. Her experience operating large-scale multi-site healthcare businesses and managing and scaling through growth will be key to Iora as we continue to rapidly expand our offerings across the country," said Rushika Fernandopulle, co-founder and CEO of Iora Health. "By the end of this year, we will have roughly 50 practices in every US time zone. Ensuring that we have the right leadership in place to support this growth is critical to our success."

This fall, continuing Iora's high growth trajectory, the company will open 16 new practices in Phoenix, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; and, for the first time, Houston, Texas and Charlotte and the Triad in North Carolina.

Iora has a proven track record of transforming care for older adults. Building off of its success in seven states across the country, Iora's new practices will change everything about care, ultimately improving the lives of patients while lowering overall healthcare costs.

In her role, Hansen will support Iora's market operations, and will build on Iora's strong track record of remarkable patient care and clinical performance. Additionally, Hansen will be responsible for the successful launch of new markets, including recruiting, managing, developing and retaining talent in critical regional leadership roles.

"I was drawn to Iora's leadership in value based care, as well as their care model, which creates lasting changes in the lives of patients. I'm thrilled to be joining Iora to transform patient care and outcomes at a growing scale," said Hansen. "Iora is passionate about their mission and values, so it is an honor to be a part of the team that is restoring humanity to healthcare."

Hansen received her Master's Degree in Health Administration from the University of Southern California and her Bachelor's Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Iora Health

Iora Health is building a different kind of health system to deliver high impact, relationship based care. With a mission to restore humanity to health care and a goal to transform health care, Iora Health's care model provides extraordinary service to patients to ensure improved outcomes while lowering overall health care costs. Our patients enjoy the benefits of better access to care, office and non-office based encounters (e.g. phone, text messages, and email), an accessible and transparent medical record, and robust educational offerings. Our practices across the U.S. enjoy the benefits of smaller panel sizes, closer relationships with patients, and the opportunity to lead systemic change in health care delivery while working with a true team. For more information, please visit www.iorahealth.com .

