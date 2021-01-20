Iora Health Strengthens Executive Team with CFO and CGO Hires

Iora Health is poised for continued success at the center of three game-changing healthcare industry trends: consumer centricity, value based care, and digital delivery. At the base of everything at Iora is its relationship-based model that allows for better care. With deep longitudinal relationships, Iora is able to drive improved clinical outcomes and high patient satisfaction. Iora Health's 47 practices focused on serving Medicare patients under the Iora Primary Care consumer brand, have the support of Iora's proprietary electronic medical record, Chirp, and an operating system and culture that truly differentiate Iora from existing healthcare options.

"We're just thrilled to welcome the caliber of talent we found in Gillian and Chris to Iora as they will be critical for us to continue to drive the industry forward," said Rushika Fernandopulle, MD, MPP, CEO and co-founder of Iora Health. "2020 tested healthcare and primary care in particular, leading to many PCPs closing their practices. Iora proved, through the thoughtful infrastructure already in place and incredible teams and their ability to pivot, that we are in position to serve our patients through an omni-channel delivery model, no matter the obstacles we may encounter. Chris' consumer-centric, multi-site service background and Gillian's financial acumen and experience with technology companies will be critical to this success."

Gillian Munson has dedicated her whole career to building and investing in technology companies. Her career includes tenures at Allen & Company, Morgan Stanley, Hambrecht & Quist and Symbol Technologies in roles including equity analyst, banker, early stage investor and M&A leader. Gillian graduated from The Colorado College and serves as an Independent Board Director at Duolingo and Phreesia (ticker: PHR), as a Director of Sweet Briar College and the St Regis Foundation.

Chris Hollander played a key role in driving disruptive brand and digital transformation at Panera resulting in category leading sales and becoming the reference brand for wellness and clean eating. Prior to Panera, Chris spent 10 years in various brand management positions at Pepsi Cola. Chris earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

