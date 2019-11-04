Iora Primary Care Recognizes National Alzheimer's Awareness and Family Caregivers Months with Educational Workshops Across the Country

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iora Primary Care, a doctor's office for adults on Medicare, today announced a series of community Alzheimer's talks, to be held at local practices across the country during the month of November, in recognition of Alzheimer's Awareness and Family Caregivers Months.

The events are designed to educate as well as recognize the millions of people who care for loved ones with Alzheimer's as well as those suffering from the disease. There are an estimated 16 million family caregivers in the United States. Of these caregivers, nearly 60 percent suffer from high emotional stress and 40 percent suffer from depression, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

"As a progressive disease which slowly, yet inevitably worsens over time, Alzheimer's takes a toll on both those suffering from the disease, as well as their caregivers," said Neil Patel, Northeast Medical Director of Iora Primary Care. "At Iora, our care is built on genuine relationships. Taking the time to ensure we can support our patients' needs, including dealing with this disease by providing individual and educational support, is just one of the ways we work to treat the whole person and address all of their needs."

Iora Primary Care has practices in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Texas and Washington. At Iora, each patient gets a team dedicated to their care, including a physician or nurse practitioner, Health Coach, Team Nurse, Behavioral Health Specialist, as needed, Clinical Team Manager, and an Operations Assistant. Together the team spends more time with patients, listens to them, and respects and addresses their questions, concerns and goals.

Throughout the month of November, Iora Primary Care will hold workshops for those living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers across the country. Workshops will include:

Colorado

Littleton Alzheimer's Talk

Wednesday, November 6 , 10-11:30am MST

Iora Primary Care Littleton

8246 West Bowles Ave., Bldg 1 Unit T, Littleton, CO 80123

Lakewood Alzheimer's Talk

Friday, November 8 , 10-11:30am MST

Iora Primary Care Lakewood

1692 Wadsworth Blvd. Lakewood, CO 80214

Washington

Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research

Wednesday, November 6 , 1-2pm PST

Iora Primary Care Renton

64 Rainier Ave S, Renton, WA 98057

Georgia

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's

Wednesday, November 13 , 1-2pm EST

Iora Primary Care Decatur

3527 Memorial Dr. Unit W, Decatur, GA 30032

"Through these educational workshops, we aim to raise awareness in the community and help support caregivers," said Patel. "The events are designed to provide disease education and share prevention measures that will help support caregivers and, in turn, all those suffering from this terrible disease."

About Iora Primary Care

Iora Primary Care is a doctor's office dedicated to—and designed especially for—older adults. Our doctors have smaller panel sizes and are able to spend more time with patients in order to understand their health needs and goals. We take a team approach to primary care by working with our patients and their specialists, insurance plan, and caregivers, if needed, to ensure all of their healthcare is on the same page. Find out more by visiting http://www.ioraprimarycare.com or stopping into one of the above practice locations to take a tour and have the chance to meet the care team.

Iora, Iora Primary Care and Iora Health and the Flying Bird design are trademarks or registered trademarks of Iora Health, Inc.

SOURCE Iora Health

