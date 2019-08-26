Iora Primary Care to Open Five Practices Offering Quality Care for Adults on Medicare

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iora Primary Care today announced the opening of five practices in North Carolina providing high quality primary care to older adults on Medicare. The locations will open in Fall 2019 with two sites in Charlotte and three in the Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point).

Iora Primary Care has a proven track record of transforming care for older adults on Medicare. Building off of its success in seven states across the country, Iora's five new practices will change everything about care, ultimately improving the lives of patients while lowering overall healthcare costs.

"We are thrilled to enter North Carolina, a state that leads innovation in many sectors of our economy, with our own innovative way of caring for members of the community. We know that when you invest in relationships and support patients beyond the traditional expectations of primary care, people stay healthier and lead happier lives. Right now, Medicare eligibles in North Carolina, like patients around the country, are in need of the time, attention and quality care that we provide," said Rushika Fernandopulle, MD, MPP, co-founder and CEO of Iora.

Iora Primary Care currently serves patients across the country with a relationship-based care model that is proven to delight patients, improve health and reduce costs. Iora patients experience:

Longer appointments and a team that listens.

Highly rated customer service and high levels of satisfaction.

An integrated care team including doctors, health coaches and behavioral health specialists, who guide patients' care through the often complex health system.

Convenience, including onsite labs and 24/7 access to doctors by phone for urgent needs.

Iora Primary Care is welcoming patients with UnitedHealthcare, Humana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Medicare Advantage plans as well as all patients with Original Medicare with or without a supplemental plan. Iora Primary Care doctors will be welcoming patients at the following locations:

Charlotte

4014 Connection Point Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212

Grand Opening: October 23 from 10 am - 12 pm

Danielle Rosen, MD, is a geriatrician who is board-certified in internal medicine. She joined Iora because she believes the best care happens when we value patient-centered relationships. She believes healthcare starts with better primary care, and Iora is at the forefront of this vision. She completed a geriatric fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital.

8332 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC, 28226

Grand Opening: October 2 from 10 am - 12 pm

Melanie McMinn, MD, is board-certified in both internal medicine and lifestyle medicine. She joined Iora because she is passionate about transforming healthcare and developing trusted relationships with patients and their families. In 2018, she was named one of Charlotte Magazine's "Top Docs." Her medical interests include hypertension, culinary medicine, plant-based nutrition, mindfulness and other lifestyle services that help patients live healthier lives.

Greensboro

3351 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410

Grand Opening: October 16 from 10 am - 12 pm

Ahunna Okwubunka-Anyim, MD is board-certified in family medicine. Prior to joining Iora, she worked with 55+ patients as a staff physician at the Veterans Affairs Health Care Center Kernersville and worked part-time as a hospitalist. She also has experience in primary care dermatology. Dr. Okwubunka-Anyim actively teaches and trains and in 2018 received recognition for her teaching from the Wake Forest department of obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Okwubunka-Anyim joined Iora because of her passion for empowering and improving the health of patients through building relationships with open, honest and transparent communication.

Winston-Salem

3274 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Grand Opening: August 28 from 10 am - 12 pm

Bryan Stanistreet, MD, is board-certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics. Prior to joining Iora, he cared for hospitalized patients at Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center. Dr. Stanistreet values relationships and families in patient care and believes it is important to educate patients so they can make the best choices for their health. His medical interests include high blood pressure management and caring for patients with complex needs.

High Point

274 Eastchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262

Grand Opening: October 9 from 10 am - 12 pm

Jenny Griffin, DO, is board-certified in family medicine. She believes that treating patients with respect is one of the most important aspects of healthcare, and she joined Iora because she is passionate, not only about curing illnesses, but also about preventing disease. Prior to joining Iora, Dr. Griffin worked as a complexivist physician at Cox Health in addition to working at Biolife Plasma Services as a Center Medical Director. Dr. Griffin recently received her Master's in Business Administration and enjoys keeping up-to-date and educated on the ever-changing healthcare environment. Her medical interests include preventive medicine, women's health and geriatrics.

About Iora Primary Care

Iora Primary Care is a doctor's office dedicated to—and designed especially for—older adults. Our doctors have smaller panel sizes and are able to spend more time with patients in order to understand their health needs and goals. We take a team approach to primary care by working with our patients and their specialists, insurance plan and caregivers, if needed, to ensure all of their healthcare is on the same page. Find out more by visiting IoraPrimaryCare.com or by calling (281) 975-2478. Iora Primary Care is located at:

