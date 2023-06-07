iOS 16.5 iCloud Bypass Is Available on iToolab UnlockGo iOS Now

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iToolab UnlockGo iOS today released version V5.6.0, allowing Apple users to bypass iCloud activation lock on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch running iOS 16.5. This software is specially developed to help Apple users who forgot their iCloud account password or purchased a second-hand iDevice with iCloud activation lock.

"Lots of Apple users choose to buy a second-hand iPhone/iPad, but the previous owners forgot to sign out their iCloud accounts. Searching for a way to unlock an iCloud locked iPhone/iPad is troublesome and time-consuming. But we are here to help. iToolab UnlockGo iOS is a time-saving program to remove iPhone/iPad/iPod touch locks," said CEO Mia Garcia.

What's New in iToolab UnlockGo iOS V5.6.0

  • Bypass iCloud Activation Lock on iOS 16.5 without password or the previous owner

This feature allows you to unlock an iCloud locked iPhone/iPad/iPod touch without password. Whether your device is running iOS 12.0 or 16.5, you'll regain full access within several simple steps. It supports iPhone 5s to iPhone X, iPod touch 6-7. It can also remove iCloud Activation Lock on some iPad models.

Other Solutions Provided by iToolab UnlockGo iOS

  • Unlock all types of iPhone/iPad locks
  • Delete Apple ID without password
  • Bypass MDM lock screen without the username and password in a few minutes
  • Remove Screen Time passcode without any data loss
  • Turn off FMI without Apple ID

How to Bypass iCloud on iOS 16.5 on MacOS

  1. Free download iToolab UnlockGo iOS from its official website and install it on your Mac.

  2. Launch the program. Choose "Unlock iCloud Activation Lock" from the home screen.

  3. Connect your iPhone to Mac with a USB cable. Follow the on-screen instructions to put it in DFU mode.

  4. The program will begin bypassing iCloud lock. The process will complete within 5 minutes.

Video guide: https://youtu.be/U65QTvDnIHM

Availability and Price

New feature is available on iToolab UnlockGo iOS V5.6.0. For unregistered users, you can visit the official website of iToolab UnlockGo iOS and download latest version to try. For registered users, you enjoy a free lifetime update.

  • iOS 16.5 iCloud bypass is currently available on MacOS (will be supported on Windows OS soon).
  • The program is sold with different license plans, including 1-Month Plan, 1-Year Plan, Lifetime Plan and Business Plan. Pricing: $39.95, $49.95, $59.95, respectively. You can get big discount from the official website right now.

More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/unlockgo-for-mac/

About iToolab

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based leading iOS and Android solution provider with a vision to help smartphone users solve various technical issues. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. Currently, iToolab provides its services in more than 130 countries and has an extensive user base. The creative approach of the developers is the main reason for the high success rate of all iToolab products.

LEARN MORE: https://itoolab.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab
Twitter：https://twitter.com/IToolab
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iToolab

