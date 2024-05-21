IOSList Launches Professional Profiles to Revolutionize Industrial Outdoor Storage Networking

RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IOSList, the leading news and data source for the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector, today announced the launch of its innovative Professional Profiles feature on the IOSList.com platform. This new tool is designed to connect IOS owners, investors, brokers, and tenants, enhancing networking opportunities and streamlining deal processes across the industry.

With Professional Profiles, IOSList is setting a new standard in the commercial real estate sector by offering a comprehensive, searchable IOS map where industry professionals can showcase their expertise and requirements. This feature allows IOS owners and investors to share their acquisition criteria, preferred markets, and portfolio highlights. IOS brokers gain a platform to detail their transaction experience, coverage areas, and representative clients, increasing their visibility and attracting new business opportunities. Additionally, IOS tenants can outline their space requirements and utilize IOSList's extensive rent and sales transaction database to make informed decisions.

"We are excited to offer a dynamic new tool that empowers our users to share critical information and connect more effectively," said Matt Hunsucker, Founder of IOSList and a veteran in the commercial real estate market with over $3 billion in closed transactions. "By enhancing communication and access to data, Professional Profiles will help our community close deals faster and with greater confidence."

The Professional Profiles feature is aimed at the core users of the IOSList platform, including industrial brokers, property owners, investors, and tenants seeking outdoor storage or vehicle parking solutions. This initiative reflects IOSList's commitment to leveraging technology to add value and efficiency to the industrial outdoor storage market.

For more information about IOSList and to create a professional profile, visit www.ioslist.com.

About IOSList:

Founded by commercial real estate and technology investor Matt Hunsucker, IOSList is headquartered in Raleigh, NC. The company has rapidly become the top source for news, data, and networking in the industrial outdoor storage industry. For further inquiries, please contact [email protected].

