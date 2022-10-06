IoT Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 49.04 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of things (IoT) analytics market is fragmented and includes various international players and a few small-scale industries regionally. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. They are focusing on innovation to retain their market share. The market requires innovation, which is a threat to new entrants. The threat of rivalry is very high among players, as the market is dominated by a few large global players. Many companies are focusing on M&A to enhance their market share and geographical reach. Moreover, companies should sustain themselves in the competitive market in terms of pricing and data accuracy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Analytics Market 2022-2026

The IoT analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

IoT Analytics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The IoT analytics market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports a year and view 100 reports every month

IoT Analytics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Accenture Plc, Aeris Communications Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IoT Analytics GmbH, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, and Teradata Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

IoT Analytics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Component

Software



Services

End-user

Manufacturing



Retail



Healthcare



Telecommunication And IT



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

IoT Analytics Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an influx of SMEs and the fast adoption of technologies across industries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the IoT analytics market in APAC.

IoT Analytics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IoT analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IoT analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IoT analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IoT analytics market vendors

Related Reports

LTE IoT Market Research Report, Size , Growth, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast - 2022-2026: The LTE IoT market share is expected to increase by USD 12085.2 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Internet of Things (IoT) Market in Retail Applications Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The internet of things (IoT) market share in retail applications is expected to increase by USD 44.80 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IoT Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Aeris Communications Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IoT Analytics GmbH, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, and Teradata Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Telecommunication and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Telecommunication and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Telecommunication and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Telecommunication and IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Telecommunication and IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 120: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Dell Inc.

Exhibit 125: Dell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Dell Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Dell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Dell Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 130: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Microsoft Corp

Exhibit 144: Microsoft Corp - Overview



Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp - Key news



Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp - Segment focus

11.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 154: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 158: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 159: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 160: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 161: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: SAP SE - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio