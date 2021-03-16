IoT and Edge Computing Tech Make Smart Buildings Healthier for the Return of Office Workers

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a pioneer in smart edge connectivity and computing, announced a collaboration with Innovatus Capital Partners and Wynd Technologies Inc. to offer an Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Solution for commercial office buildings. The initial deployment is in operation at the Innovatus Highland Ridge office park in Nashville, TN managed by Lincoln Property Company, and demonstrates continued Innovatus commitment to improving the environmental quality of office workspaces. This is crucial in building the confidence that tenants and their staffs require to confidently return to pre-COVID utilization and occupancy levels.

"We are focused on supporting operational and environmental wellness in the facilities we manage. Clean air and clean, secure technology are core ingredients of this initiative" said Bradley Seiden, Managing Director at Innovatus. "Secure, integrated IoT connectivity and edge computing in combination with Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) technology are a winning combination for smart building solutions for our properties."

The solution uses Wynd Halo sensors to collect air quality metrics throughout the common areas of the building. These sensors are wirelessly connected to a secure, rapidly scalable, easily deployed edge mesh network of VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes. The resulting Veea Edge Platform not only provides sensor and cloud connectivity, but also cloud-independent local edge computing capabilities. Software running locally on the VeeaHubs captures and processes the data from these sensors to generate air quality dashboards and signals that can then drive the facility air control systems. Building visitors and tenants can easily view a real time air quality score, as well as the underlying details on displays in the building's common areas.

To maximize operational security and reliability, the Veea Edge Platform also provides a dedicated 4G LTE connection to securely deliver the statistics back to a cloud-based central monitoring and management system, offering isolation from the general-purpose WAN connections that building tenants use.

"With our innovative hybrid software/hardware approach, we are aiming to become the global standard for indoor air quality monitoring, analytics, and purification in the 21st century." said Ray Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Wynd Technologies. "We are thrilled to partner with Innovatus Capital Partners and Veea for their smart commercial building air quality program."

"VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes integrate the secure connectivity, application processing power, cloud management, and simplicity required to readily support smart building applications like this AQM solution, as well as many other smart building initiatives," said Mark Tubinis, Veea's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are honored to be a key partner in helping Innovatus improve the level of environmental wellness and security that their tenants are coming to expect in the post-COVID era and look forward to the Veea Edge Platform supporting an ever-increasing number of smart building services as companies like Innovatus recognize the simplicity, security, and scalability of the Veea Edge Platform."

The Veea/Wynd AQM system is now being deployed at additional properties across the Innovatus national portfolio.

About Innovatus

Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC is a boutique specialty finance firm focused on creating value for investors in emergent asset classes, private credit and asset-based investments, based in New York. Innovatus has assets under management in excess of $1.5 billion. Innovatus has a dedicated team of real estate investment professionals with deep experience in commercial real estate acquisitions, recapitalizations and asset management across core-plus and opportunistic real estate investments amongst all property types including office, retail, hotel, medical, industrial and warehouse. Innovatus and its principals have significant real estate experience with ventures that range from the creation of a CMBS lending group and servicing platform to making equity investments in developments and single asset purchases. Further information can be found at innovatuscp.com

About Wynd

Wynd is the leading indoor air quality system trusted by families, SMBs, and F500 companies. We have sold over 45,000 air quality monitors and solutions and are building the largest data set of indoor air quality measurements in the world so that healthy spaces can be promoted, and problem spaces can be improved.

Our proprietary, software-enabled indoor air quality monitors enable environment tracking that is accurate, cost effective, and able to detect what other products can't. We are working closely with commercial real estate owners, operators, and occupiers to enable and promote healthy spaces for a safe return to work. Our goal is to build the most comprehensive understanding of indoor air quality to enable and automate healthy spaces at scale.

About Veea, Inc.

Veea is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of a large number of enterprise and public customers ranging from Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)-based work or study from home, Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming to Smart Retail. For more information, visit www.veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Veea Inc.

Related Links

www.veea.com

