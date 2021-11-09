IoT Based Lawn Mower Devices Increasingly Gaining Traction in the Digital World - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology has changed the design of homes, parks, and fields worldwide. Manicured lawns are no longer confined to the aristocrats' estates. Most middle-class homeowners maintain lawns to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their properties. Vendors have been in talks about bringing in IoT in lawn mowers for a long time. With most on-premises devices already moving to cloud there has been a paradigm shift in device management and control. IoT-enabled devices in combination with machine learning and artificial intelligence can implement smart changes and help vendors achieve remarkable product turnaround in the future.

All these demand and supply disruptions in the garden tools market encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these current trends in the industry. Arizton has a dedicated vertical that focuses on garden tools market across geographies. These market research reports cover a detailed analysis of the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and a detailed study of the competitive landscape.

Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025

Increasing demand for upgrades and an overwhelming response toward robotic lawn mowers in Europe is expected to drive the demand for robotic lawn mowers during the forecast period. Europe is the world's largest market for robotic lawn mowers and the second largest for garden equipment. The Europe lawn mower market is expected to reach 17.11 million units in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.13%. Growth in the building industry has indirectly contributed to increased demand for landscaping facilities, which in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for garden equipment such as lawn mowers during the forecast period.

The UK will continue to lead the market with a share of close to 22% during the projected timeframe. To reduce the production cost and other overheads, vendors can move their manufacturing units to countries such as China, India, and Taiwan. Although plastic prices in China remain volatile, the economies of scale of production help vendors earn profitability. Vendors can also outsource their manufacturing to Chinese players with assured quality guarantees. Companies are also running several marketing campaigns to attract and retain clients. For instance, Deere & Co. holds the Green Fever sales event and offers the GreenFleet Loyalty Rewards program to add value by offering promotions and discounts. It also provides flexible NEVERSTOP leasing programs.

Global Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025

The demand of lawn mowers has historically always been more in western countries. But now even developing countries are increasingly understanding the importance of the product. In terms of revenue, the walk-behind segment dominated the market with its 71.10% market share in 2019. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services will propel the demand for lawn mowers toward gaining additional market revenue during the forecast period. The global lawn mower market is expected to reach 52.17 million units in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.39%. Lithium-ion technology is also gaining prominence in lawn machinery as they are eco-friendly, compact, and lightweight and don't need a chord.

Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to worrisome environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions. Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the global commercial lawn mower market. The competition among these main players on the global stage is high. Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale.

US Lawn Mower Market- Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020−2025

The US is the largest market of garden equipment. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the country will propel the demand for commercial lawn mowers to gain some market revenue during the forecast period. Walk-behind mowers have been preferred in the landscaping market largely owing to the perception that it translates to fewer emissions and lower fuel use. It will also allow vendors to introduce eco-friendly and creative products. The US lawn mower market is expected to reach 16.20 million units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.92% in the forecast period.

Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. Companies are running various marketing campaigns to attract and retain clients. For instance, Deere & Co. holds the Green Fever sales event and offers the GreenFleet Loyalty Rewards program to add value by offering promotions and discounts. Key competitive factors include reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, financing options, and shelf space.

