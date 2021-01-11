IoT Breakthrough Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies in 5th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program
Annual Awards Program Showcases Outstanding IoT Technologies, Products and Companies
Jan 11, 2021, 08:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced the winners of the organization's 5th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.
"The age of connected technologies and Internet of Things has officially arrived, with organizations realizing that investing in connected technologies is no more a luxury, but a necessity for business continuity, growth and success," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "IoT is disrupting both the consumer market, including retail, healthcare, and connected home tech, as well as the industrial sector, including transportation, water, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and more – and we are absolutely thrilled to recognize the breakthrough IoT industry innovators in our 5th annual awards program."
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award winners include:
IoT Leadership
- IoT Company CEO of the Year: Enlighted CEO, Stefan Schwab
- IoT Development Tool of the Year: SmartBear
- Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year: Clovity
- Overall IoT Company of the Year: EcoEnergy Insights, a Carrier Company
Connected Home
- Connected Home Company of the Year: Level
- Smart Appliance Company of the Year: GE Appliances
- Connected Home Product of the Year: Ezlo Innovation, Ezlo Water Shut-Off Valve
- Connected Home Innovation of the Year: Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
- Connected Home Speaker Company of the Year: Sonos
- Smart Lock Product of the Year: Allegion, Gainsborough Freestyle™ Electronic Trilock
- Smart Appliance Product of the Year: IOTLabs and IQSTEL, Smartgas
- Home Security Product of the Year: Mighton Products, Avia Sash Window Fastener
- Smart Thermostat of the Year: Mysa
- Connected Home Lighting Company of the Year: Brilliant
- Connected Home Camera Product of the Year: Vivint Smart Home, Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro
- Leak Detection Solution of the Year: Electro Scan Inc., Multi-Sensor IoT Probe
Enterprise IoT
- IoT Innovation Award - Enterprise Solution of the Year: Zebra Technologies, Zebra MotionWorks® Proximity
- Enterprise IoT Management Innovation Award: Tata Consultancy Services, IUX for Workplace Resilience
- IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: Avigna AI
- IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: Telstra
- IoT Security Company of the Year: Armis
- IoT Security Platform of the Year: Lynx Software Technologies, LynxSecure
- IoT Security Product of the Year: DigiCert
- IoT Analytics Platform of the Year: Emerson, Plantweb™ Optics Analytics
- IoT Analytics Innovation Award: Cubic Telecom, Cubic Insights
- IoT Edge Product of the Year: Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n Nano
- Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year: Revenera IoT Monetization Platform
M2M
- M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year: EMnify
- M2M Product of the Year: OptConnect mylo
- M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year: Sierra Wireless
- M2M Innovative Solution of the Year: KORE eSIM Device Validation Tool
- M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year: Cisco IoT
IoT Component
- IoT Semiconductor Product of the Year: Thales Connected embedded Secure Element
- IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year: Ambiq Micro
- IoT Semiconductor Solution of the Year: Qualcomm® 9205 LTE modem
- IoT Sensor Company of the Year: Inpixon
Industrial
- Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Rockwell Automation
- Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year: Everactive
- Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Omnio
- Smart Agriculture Solution of the Year: Taoglas
- Smart Construction Solution of the Year: Akenza, Akenza Core
- Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year: Körber Digital
- Public Safety Innovation of the Year: Public Safety Innovation of the Year: Itron, Inc. - Wastewater Management Solution
- Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year: Trinity Mobility
- Smart City Innovation of the Year: Kloudspot
- Smart City Deployment of the Year: Teletrac Navman
Consumer IoT
- Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year: Consumer IoT Platform of the Year: Vodafone Smart Tech, Designed & Connected by Vodafone
- IoT Wearable Device of the Year: Coolpad Tracker 2
- Smart Watch of the Year: Apple Watch
IoT Partner & Ecosystem
- IoT Partner Enablement Company of the Year: Very
- IoT Partner Ecosystem of the Year: Johnson Controls
Connected Car
- Connected Car Platform of the Year: Sibros, Deep Connectivity Platform
- Connected Car - Insurance Solution of the Year: Sentiance
- Connected Car Innovation of the Year: HARMAN, a Samsung Company - HARMAN EV Plus+
Health & Wellness
- IoT Health & Wellness Product of the Year: Aloe Care Health
- IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year: CenTrak
- IoT Health & Wellness - Fitness Tracker of the Year: Fitbit Inspire 2
About IoT Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.
SOURCE IoT Breakthrough