IoT Breakthrough Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies in 5th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced the winners of the organization's 5th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"The age of connected technologies and Internet of Things has officially arrived, with organizations realizing that investing in connected technologies is no more a luxury, but a necessity for business continuity, growth and success," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "IoT is disrupting both the consumer market, including retail, healthcare, and connected home tech, as well as the industrial sector, including transportation, water, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and more – and we are absolutely thrilled to recognize the breakthrough IoT industry innovators in our 5th annual awards program."

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.



The 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award winners include:

IoT Leadership

IoT Company CEO of the Year: Enlighted CEO, Stefan Schwab

IoT Development Tool of the Year: SmartBear

Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year: Clovity

Overall IoT Company of the Year: EcoEnergy Insights, a Carrier Company

Connected Home

Connected Home Company of the Year: Level

Smart Appliance Company of the Year: GE Appliances

Connected Home Product of the Year: Ezlo Innovation, Ezlo Water Shut-Off Valve

Connected Home Innovation of the Year: Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Connected Home Speaker Company of the Year: Sonos

Smart Lock Product of the Year: Allegion, Gainsborough Freestyle™ Electronic Trilock

Smart Appliance Product of the Year: IOTLabs and IQSTEL, Smartgas

Home Security Product of the Year: Mighton Products, Avia Sash Window Fastener

Smart Thermostat of the Year: Mysa

Connected Home Lighting Company of the Year: Brilliant

Connected Home Camera Product of the Year: Vivint Smart Home, Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro

Leak Detection Solution of the Year: Electro Scan Inc., Multi-Sensor IoT Probe

Enterprise IoT

IoT Innovation Award - Enterprise Solution of the Year: Zebra Technologies, Zebra MotionWorks® Proximity

Enterprise IoT Management Innovation Award: Tata Consultancy Services, IUX for Workplace Resilience

IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: Avigna AI

IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: Telstra

IoT Security Company of the Year: Armis

IoT Security Platform of the Year: Lynx Software Technologies, LynxSecure

IoT Security Product of the Year: DigiCert

IoT Analytics Platform of the Year: Emerson, Plantweb™ Optics Analytics

IoT Analytics Innovation Award: Cubic Telecom, Cubic Insights

IoT Edge Product of the Year: Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n Nano

Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year: Revenera IoT Monetization Platform

M2M

M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year: EMnify

M2M Product of the Year: OptConnect mylo

M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year: Sierra Wireless

M2M Innovative Solution of the Year: KORE eSIM Device Validation Tool

M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year: Cisco IoT

IoT Component

IoT Semiconductor Product of the Year: Thales Connected embedded Secure Element

IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year: Ambiq Micro

IoT Semiconductor Solution of the Year: Qualcomm® 9205 LTE modem

IoT Sensor Company of the Year: Inpixon

Industrial

Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Rockwell Automation

Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year: Everactive

Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Omnio

Smart Agriculture Solution of the Year: Taoglas

Smart Construction Solution of the Year: Akenza, Akenza Core

Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year: Körber Digital

Public Safety Innovation of the Year: Public Safety Innovation of the Year: Itron, Inc. - Wastewater Management Solution

Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year: Trinity Mobility

Smart City Innovation of the Year: Kloudspot

Smart City Deployment of the Year: Teletrac Navman

Consumer IoT

Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year: Consumer IoT Platform of the Year: Vodafone Smart Tech, Designed & Connected by Vodafone

IoT Wearable Device of the Year: Coolpad Tracker 2

Smart Watch of the Year: Apple Watch

IoT Partner & Ecosystem

IoT Partner Enablement Company of the Year: Very

IoT Partner Ecosystem of the Year: Johnson Controls

Connected Car

Connected Car Platform of the Year: Sibros, Deep Connectivity Platform

Connected Car - Insurance Solution of the Year: Sentiance

Connected Car Innovation of the Year: HARMAN, a Samsung Company - HARMAN EV Plus+

Health & Wellness

IoT Health & Wellness Product of the Year: Aloe Care Health

IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year: CenTrak

IoT Health & Wellness - Fitness Tracker of the Year: Fitbit Inspire 2

