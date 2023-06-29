IoT Case Studies Highlight Reliability and Durability of Robustel Routers and Modems Over 9 Years

News provided by

Robustel

29 Jun, 2023, 04:00 ET

Gothenburg Municipality, Västtrafik, and Kandilli Observatory honored for their long-term use of Robustel products

BEIJING, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robustel is proud to announce the winners of its "Seeking the Longest-running Robustel Devices" campaign in June 2023. The initiative was designed to recognize and reward loyal customers who have utilized Robustel's products for an extended period, demonstrating their durability and reliability. The winners are Gothenburg Municipality in Sweden, Västtrafik in Sweden, and Kandilli Observatory in Turkey.

Continue Reading
Gothenburg Municipality, Västtrafik, and Kandilli Observatory (left to right) honored for their long-term use of Robustel products
Gothenburg Municipality, Västtrafik, and Kandilli Observatory (left to right) honored for their long-term use of Robustel products

Desmond Kuang, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Product Marketing at Robustel, commented on the campaign, "We are thrilled to honor these three outstanding customers who have placed their trust in our products for many years. Their success stories not only highlight the reliability and robustness of our solutions but also showcase the diverse range of industries we serve."

The winning case studies showcase the long-lasting performance of Robustel's routers and modems in various sectors: 

  • Gothenburg Municipality: Since 2015, the R3000 router has been integral to the city's traffic control systems, monitoring tram switch movements, preventing ice build-up, and transmitting real-time data on traffic light status. This has enabled city authorities to optimize traffic signals and reduce congestion.
  • Västtrafik: Robustel's M1000 USB modem has been connecting all trams, buses, trains, and ferries to the Västtrafik APN since 2015, ensuring uninterrupted communication between vehicles and control centers for the public transportation company.
  • Kandilli Observatory: The Turkish research institute has been using several thousands of units of the R3000 series products since 2014 for reliable earthquake detection. The monitoring system continued to operate smoothly even after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria earlier this year, providing crucial data for aftershock monitoring and rescue operations.

For more details of the above case studies, please visit: https://www.robustel.com/en/seeking-the-longest-running-robustel-devices/

Robustel is grateful for the trust these customers have placed in its products and is committed to continuous innovation to provide the best products and services. The company looks forward to serving its customers for many more years to come.

About Robustel:

Robustel is a cellular router & Gateway manufacturer specialising in 5G, 4G/LTE & LPWAN devices. Our products are used in smart cities, transportation, utilities, energy, Industrial IoT and many other applications to deliver robust and reliable connectivity.

SOURCE Robustel

Also from this source

Robustel Recognized as an Excellent Technology Manufacturer in IDC's report of China's Industrial Edge Market

Robustel Release High Speed Smart 5G Router R5020 Lite

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.