IoT chip market size to grow by USD 13,853.11 million from 2022 to 2027: The increasing number of smart devices and applications drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IoT chip market size is estimated to increase by USD 13,853.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Chip Market 2023-2027

IoT chip market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global IoT chip market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer IoT chip in the market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Arduino Srl, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Park Ohio Holdings Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Twilio Inc. and others.

The global iot chip market is at its growing stage. (Writers)

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Marvell Technology Inc. - The company offers an advanced suite of IoT application processors for home automation, industrial, and wearable applications.

MediaTek Inc. - The company offers IoT chips such as MediaTek Genio 1200, MediaTek Genio 700, and MediaTek Genio 500.

Microchip Technology Inc. - The company offers IoT chips such as AVR IoT WA development board for Wi-Fi connection to AWS IoT Core, AVR BLE development board for Bluetooth low energy connection, AVR IoT WG development board.

IoT chip market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This IoT chip market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (smart cities, industrial ethernet, smart wearables, connected vehicles, and connected homes), type (logic devices, sensors, processors, connectivity integrated circuits, and memory devices), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The smart cities segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Generally, smart cities are equipped with various information and communication technologies. These technologies include information systems, libraries, schools, power plants, transportation systems, water supply networks, and waste management systems. Furthermore, electricity is aiding the development of smart cities. The growing investments in smart cities will fuel the adoption of smart meters, smart grids, and smart parking solutions worldwide. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global IoT chip market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global IoT chip market.

APAC will contribute to 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by the presence of various consumer electronic device manufacturers and automotive OEMs. Furthermore, the launch of policies supporting IoT and Internet integration is also driving market growth in the region. Additionally, the increasing demand for consumer electronics from the region forces several companies to focus on increasing the number of manufacturing plants in APAC.

IoT chip market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The increasing number of smart devices and applications drives the growth of the IoT chip market.

drives the growth of the IoT chip market. Smart devices that connect devices through protocols include smartphones, smart wearables, smart home appliances, and smart automobiles.

Additionally, factors such as the increasing automation of industrial processes, mechanization of the workforce, government-driven initiatives, and the rising demand for smart homes are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The introduction of NB-IoT technology is an emerging IoT chip market trend.

is an emerging IoT chip market trend. The use of this technology increases the use of IoT-based chipsets. NB-IoT is a wireless technology that works on the LPWA network.

Furthermore, NB-IoT technology enables devices with small form factors and sensors to ensure data transfer at higher rates.

Additionally, the market growth can be attributed to factors such as the deployment of a wide area network, increased power efficiency, absence of a gateway for NB-IoT use, cost savings, reliability, and connection to a wide range of frequencies.

They fuel the adoption of NB-IoT in the market. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Privacy and security concerns challenge the growth of the IoT chip market during the forecast period.

challenge the growth of the IoT chip market during the forecast period. The implementation of IoT can lead to major privacy and security concerns. This is because it allows users to access information stored in the cloud from anywhere and at any time.

Security and privacy issues can be attributed to the lack of a secure configuration, unsecured software updates, and the lack of privacy and security regulations.

Furthermore, the configuration applied to network layers can enable attackers to extract information.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this IoT chip market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IoT chip market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the IoT chip market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IoT chip market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IoT chip market vendors

The 5G Internet of Things (IoT) Roaming market size is expected to increase by USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 42.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the 5G IoT roaming market segmentation by end-user (consumer and enterprise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The development of wireless technologies is notably driving the 5G IoT roaming market growth.

The cellular IoT market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,073.13 million. This cellular IoT market report extensively covers market segmentation by Component (hardware and software), Type (3g, 2g, 4g, and others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Implementation of cellular IoT modules in smart city infrastructure and building automation is a primary factor propelling the market growth.

IoT chip market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,853.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Arduino Srl, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Park Ohio Holdings Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Twilio Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

