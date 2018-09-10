IoT Converge Event Draws Global Tech Leaders, Innovation Trailblazers

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) launched its IOT Converge 2018 event today, September 10th, at Atlanta's Tech Square to a crowd of more than 450 technology executives, including globally recognized leaders and companies, that represent some of the most disruptive and advanced tech innovations in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. Follow the action at #IoTConverge.

Key global brands for tech innovation, including AT&T, Global Payments, Comcast Business, IBM Watson Weather & Media, Sharecare, Accenture Digital, Southern Company, Verizon, General Electric Company (GE), Georgia Tech, The Coca-Cola Co., Moxie, Mercedes-Benz, NCR, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, Shotspotter and Chick-fil-A, Inc. gathered to share ideas and demonstrate thought-leading innovations at the Georgia Tech Hotel.

The IoT sector, which connects us to technology in unprecedented ways, has ushered in some of the most exciting and transformational tech industry developments, including artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, sensor technology, wearable tech, seamless payment transactions and virtual customer experiences.

"Companies across all sectors are converging at the exciting crossroads of IOT in ways they have never engaged in and collaborated around before and it's changing so many of the ways that we do business," said TAG President and CEO, Larry K. Williams. "IOT Converge 2018 offers an exclusive gathering of the top companies and people who are blazing new paths that will grow and fuel our innovation economy for the future."

The event, hosted in partnership with AT&T Smart Cities and the TAG Mobility and TAG Cloud professional societies featured keynote speakers, immersive breakouts and next-gen tech demos.

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to fuel the innovation economy.

TAG hosts over 200 events each year and engages members through 27 professional societies. The TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at www.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

