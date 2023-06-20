IoT Data Management Market size to grow by USD 69.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing demand for smart homes to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IoT data management market size is estimated to grow by USD 69.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth. For loT data management, the region has always been a lucrative market. And as a result of the region's early adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing, retail, and BFSI sectors, there is a higher demand for loT data management. The market in North America expands owing to the substantial presence and penetration of leading vendors like Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. Furthermore, North America is home to some of the most developed economies in the world, which raises the demand for loT data management services like infrastructure, outsourcing, data processing, and Internet services. In addition, the region is developing new IoT data management due to the integration of cloud-based services, automation tools, and AI with operational and supply chain processes. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Data Management Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

IoT Data Management Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This Internet of Things (IoT) data management market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (private/hybrid and public), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. In terms of market size, the solutions segment, including software and hardware solutions, dominated the global market in 2022. This was largely due to the growing globalization and the expansion of the geographic reach of IT and retail companies, which results in the production of a lot of data. To conduct data collection and analysis and produce actionable insights into business operations, vendors in the global market offer software solutions to organizations in a variety of end-user industries. Hence. such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

IoT Data Management Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for smart homes significantly drives market growth. With the help of technology, the idea of a smart home is rapidly gaining traction as consumers seek to increase domestic convenience.

With the main goal of improving the standard of living by making it more cozy, safe, practical, enjoyable, and sustainable, this is an evolutionary development in the residential real estate market.

The average household can connect appliances such as heating units, lighting systems, air conditioning units, computers, television sets, entertainment systems, security devices, and camera systems with the help of smart home technologies that use high-tech sensors at a reasonable cost.

And with the help of a smartphone or tablet, the homeowner can manage these appliances.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of IoT data management during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in the industrial sector is an emerging trend in IoT data management market growth.

The introduction of cutting-edge technologies such as sensors, RFID, scanners, and digital gauges causes a massive amount of data to be generated.

The amount of data generated keeps growing as more and more industrial IoT devices are connected and industry managers can use the data produced by these devices to increase productivity by ensuring resource optimization and decreasing downtime.

Real-time data analytics increases the likelihood of using the collected data in new ways. To increase efficiency and throughput, many providers of IoT data management services and solutions are currently planning to launch data-driven goods, services, and solutions for industrial end users.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The low awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

Even though the use of loT data management solutions and services is expanding, businesses still have difficulty managing, securing, and maximizing their investments in IoT.

The first task that industries take up is the implementation of IoT in industrial facilities and the next step is to provide workers with training on using the IoT platform.

This is so they can become more proficient and quick at adjusting to the IoT. IoT capabilities can only be fully utilized with the right training and understanding of IoT systems.

Moreover, employee training on IoT systems necessitates the presence of qualified professionals as well as greater end-user investment.

However, the majority of end-user industries are reluctant to adopt IoT systems because they lack the skilled workforce needed to handle the associated technicalities.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this IoT Data Management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IoT data management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the IoT data management market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IoT data management market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the IoT data management market vendors

IoT Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 69.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfluxData Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogFuze Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Teradata Corp., and Striim International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

