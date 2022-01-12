IoT Data Management Market to Record 18.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IoT Data Management Market Analysis Report by Deployment (private/hybrid and public) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/iot-data-management-market-industry-analysis

IoT data management market -Driver

The key factor driving growth in the IoT data management market is the growth in industrial automation. The industrial environment is currently witnessing evolutionary changes with the rising automation of processes. The combination of physical and digital systems has improved HMI and enabled M2M communication. Industry 4.0 defines the entire life cycle of products where the manufacturing processes by smart machines are carried out on their own, smart robots coordinate with humans to assemble products, and driverless transport vehicles have started to operate logistics on their own. The integration of cyber systems and physical systems in the industrial manufacturing industries enables higher efficiency, greater safety, predictive maintenance of machines, and increased profitability. Therefore, industries across the globe are implementing Industry 4.0 to optimize material flow and detect errors at the early stages of the life cycle of a product.

IoT data management market -Challenge

The lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments will be a major challenge for the IoT data management market during the forecast period. Though the adoption of industrial IoT is on the rise, enterprises continue to face a considerable challenge in managing, securing, and optimizing their IoT investments. The implementation of IoT in industrial facilities is one of the primary tasks undertaken by industries. The next step is to train the employees on working on the IoT platform so as to allow workers to adapt better and faster to IoT. The lack of skilled employees to handle the intricacies of IoT systems is a major problem encountered by end-user industries. Without proper training and knowledge of IoT systems, the capabilities of IoT can be exploited only partially. Such factors act as a challenge for the adoption of IoT and IoT data collection and device management platforms in industries, thereby hampering the growth of the market.

Some of key IoT Data Management Players:

The IoT data management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corp.

IoT Data Management Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Private/hybrid - size and forecast 2021-2026

Public - size, and forecast 2021-2026

IoT Data Management Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

IoT Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 94.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

