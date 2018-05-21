IoT Expert SensaTek Brings Clavister to Australia

May 21, 2018. Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions has signed a distribution contract with SensaTek, a premier Australian distributor of security, IoT and automation solutions.

SensaTek will distribute Clavister products to their channel partners in the entire Oceania region with a sales focus on Australia. The distribution contract is part of Clavister's growth plan, where expansion of sales globally through competent channel partners is an important ingredient. Through SensaTek, Clavister gets an entry into the Oceanian cybersecurity market, with access to a vast amount of resellers.

"We offer a range of tier one products and services, with a focus on security, networking, wireless, automation and other offerings and in this context we couldn't think of a better cybersecurity solution than Clavister to offer our customers," says Claus Mauer, District Account Executive for SensaTek. "Clavister's resource efficiency, outstanding performance and innovation is the perfect network security tool that we've been looking for," Mr. Mauer adds.

Clavister's unique and in-house developed operating system alleviates the problem of known security vulnerabilities that plague other platforms. Clavister offers firewalling, antivirus, authentication and user access management solutions, which together form a complete and cohesive network security ecosystem.

"Having a new distributor in the Asia-Pacific region with a strong base in Australia is a welcome development which is in line with our global sales and channel growth strategy. SensaTek has an experienced team who will integrate Clavister's products and services into their end-to-end offering; we are looking forward to growing our business in this region thanks to this relationship," states Clavister's Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Andreas Åsander.

For more information and media requests, please contact:

Sam Coleman, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading security provider for fixed, mobile and virtual network environments. Its award-winning solutions give enterprises, local and federal governments, cloud service providers and telecoms operators the highest levels of protection against current and new threats, and unmatched reliability. The company was founded in Sweden in 1997, with its solutions available globally through its network of channel partners. Clavister is a member of Intel's Network Builders program (networkbuilders.intel.com), a cross-industry initiative.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/iot-expert-sensatek-brings-clavister-to-australia,c2522837

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-expert-sensatek-brings-clavister-to-australia-300651690.html

SOURCE Clavister