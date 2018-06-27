IoT forecast: operator spend on connectivity management platforms 2017-2026

LONDON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Vendors need to drive established operators' activity on IoT connectivity management platforms to accelerate overall IoT adoption."



IoT connectivity management platforms (CMPs) support IoT operations over the cellular network. Many telecoms operators have deployed CMPs to monitor their network activity, accelerate roll-out and to offer value-added services to their customers. This report provides forecasts for the adoption of CMPs measured by the number of managed connections and spending on external platforms (such as Cisco Jasper's platform).



THIS REPORT PROVIDES:

base-year 2017 analysis and 9-year forecasts for the IoT connectivity management market worldwide for eight regions

forecasts of spending by operators on external connectivity management platforms

analysis of the key trends and drivers (and challenges) of IoT connectivity management platform adoption

recommendations for vendors in the worldwide IoT connectivity management market.



