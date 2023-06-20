IoT In Education Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 26.80 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

The "Global IoT In Education Market Size By Hardware, By Solution, By Service, By Application, By End-User Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT In Education Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global IoT In Education Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.06% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26.80 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT In Education Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Growing Focus on Operational Efficiencies and Connected Devices Drives IoT in Education Market

The IoT in Education Market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, fueled by a strong emphasis on enhancing operational efficiencies and managing connected devices. Leading players in the IoT industry are taking strategic steps to drive market expansion, including the establishment of the Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) for protocol standardization. These initiatives have contributed to the industry's upward trajectory, providing a solid foundation for future advancements.

IoT device management plays a pivotal role in enabling provisioning and authentication, configuration and control, software updates and maintenance, as well as monitoring and diagnostics of connected devices. The adoption of IoT device management has gained momentum due to the penetration of communication and networking technologies, along with the increasing demand for real-time analytics, connected assets, and machine security.

The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across various operational domains has created a significant market demand. To address this demand, industry leaders have developed tailored solutions such as real-time analytics, security solutions, and data management solutions. These offerings cater to the specific needs of sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, and others, facilitating efficient device and asset management while ensuring network security, authentication, and API security for users.

Market research indicates that security solutions are projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising number of IoT-connected devices plays a vital role in driving market expansion. The global prevalence of connected devices has a positive impact on the IoT in Education Market, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and device connectivity.

However, concerns regarding the security and privacy of IoT ecosystems, coupled with challenges in financing information technology infrastructure and services, are expected to pose obstacles to the growth of the IoT in Education Market.

Market leaders, such as IBM, Cisco, Intel, Google, AWS, Oracle, Microsoft, Huawei, Samsung, and SAP, are key players in the IoT industry. These companies have been instrumental in shaping the market landscape through their innovative solutions and robust market presence.

As the market gains momentum, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis are expected to be crucial factors for industry players. North America, being one of the largest contributors to the IoT space and technologically advanced, is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global IoT In Education Market into Hardware, Solution, Service, Application, End-User Industry, And Geography.

IoT In Education Market, by Hardware

Interactive Whiteboards



Tablets and Mobile Devices



Displays



Security and Video Cameras



Others

IoT In Education Market, by Solution

Network Management



Device Management



Application Management



Security Management



Others

IoT In Education Market, by Service

Training and Consulting



Deployment and Integration



Support and Maintenance

IoT In Education Market, by Application

Learning Management System



Administration Management



Surveillance



Others

IoT In Education Market, by End-User Industry

Academic Institutions



Corporates

IoT In Education Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

