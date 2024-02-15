IoT in Elevators Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028, Featuring ThyssenKrupp, KONE, Fujitec, Hitachi, Hyundai Elevator, Otis Elevator, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba Elevators

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Feb, 2024, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in Elevators Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT in Elevators Market has showcased a remarkable surge, valued at USD 20.58 Billion in 2022, and is projected to continue its robust expansion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.17% until 2028.

As the industry for high-tech elevator solutions experiences a revolution with emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for advanced residential and commercial amenities has significantly inflated, stimulating this market growth.

Key Market Drivers

The market growth is underpinned by a pressing need for improved safety and security in elevator operations. IoT advancements in elevators are enhancing real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote control capabilities, forming the cornerstone for heightened safety protocols and operational efficiency. The embracing of IoT technology in elevators is increasingly being influenced by the continuous demand for innovative and safer smart building solutions.

Regional Insights

With a robust infrastructure and high technological adoption rate, North America spearheads the Global IoT in Elevators Market, holding a significant revenue share in 2022. The concentration of prominent market players in this region, along with advanced infrastructure facilities, have significantly fueled the market growth.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness consistent expansion during the forecast period, propelled by technological advancements in emerging economies.

Segmental Insights

When segmented by components, the hardware category reigns supreme, expected to maintain this dominance in the forecast period. Rapidly expanding needs for aesthetically appealing hardware integrated with AI for operational and traffic flow efficiency are contributing factors to this trend. In terms of applications, remote monitoring continues to govern the market, indicative of its sustained prominence throughout the forecasted timeline.

Market Challenges

Despite the promising growth, the market encounters hurdles such as high initial implementation costs and pressing data privacy and security concerns. The substantial upfront investment required for the integration of IoT technology in elevator systems poses a financial barrier, potentially hampering its swift adoption.

Moreover, the management of sensitive data within IoT systems necessitates stringent cybersecurity measures, posing an ongoing challenge to ensure user privacy and compliance with regulations.

Market Trends

Emerging trends underscore the significance of enhanced user experience and touchless technology amid a health-conscious landscape. IoT is revolutionizing the elevator landscape with voice-activated controls, smart assistants, and touchless access, transcending conventional interaction methods.

These advancements assure a frictionless, hygienic, and efficient user journey, earmarking them as key market trendsetters. In light of these insightful observations on the IoT in Elevators Market, the trends and data mapped out promise a comprehensive understanding of the market's trajectory, conducive for stakeholders and investors in decision-making processes.

The market's dynamics paint a portrait of resilience and progressive innovation on the panoramic canvas of the IoT in Elevators landscape.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global IoT in Elevators Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

IoT in Elevators Market, By Component:

  • Hardware
  • Processor
  • Connectivity IC
  • Sensor
  • Memory Device
  • Other
  • Software
  • On-Premises
  • Cloud
  • Services
  • Designing and Engineering
  • Installation
  • Maintenance and Repair
  • Others

IoT in Elevators Market, By Application:

  • Preventive Maintenance
  • Remote Monitoring
  • Fault Diagnosis and Prediction
  • Advanced Reporting
  • Connectivity Management

IoT in Elevators Market, By End User:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Companies Profiled

  • ThyssenKrupp
  • KONE Corporation
  • Fujitec Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.
  • Otis Elevator Company
  • Schindler Group
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Toshiba Elevators.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1dm4t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China Automotive Audio System Industry Report 2023 Featuring 12 Automotive Audio System Manufacturers withd Cases and Trends for 13 OEMs

China Automotive Audio System Industry Report 2023 Featuring 12 Automotive Audio System Manufacturers withd Cases and Trends for 13 OEMs

The "Automotive Audio System Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Technology development: personalized...
South Korea Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2024-2029: BNPL Payments Forecast to Grow from $12.42 Billion in 2023 to Reach $24.62 Billion by 2029

South Korea Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2024-2029: BNPL Payments Forecast to Grow from $12.42 Billion in 2023 to Reach $24.62 Billion by 2029

The "South Korea Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.