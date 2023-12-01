IoT in Proptech Market worth $4.7 billion by 2033 - Says We Market Research

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the most recent analysis conducted by We Market Research, the IoT in proptech market is poised to soar to a remarkable valuation of USD 1.2 billion by 2023. The journey doesn't stop there; this exciting industry is set to embark on a dynamic ride, with projections reaching a staggering USD 4.7 billion by 2033. What fuels this remarkable growth? A notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% between 2023 and 2033. The future of IoT in proptech is nothing short of exhilarating.

Energy management continues to be a pivotal concern within the IoT in Proptech market, propelled by the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

Within the dynamic landscape of the IoT in Proptech market, energy management stands out as a paramount concern, and this focus has gained even greater momentum. The driving force behind this heightened emphasis is the ever-increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

In the modern era, where environmental consciousness is no longer a trend but a necessity, property technology, or Proptech, has emerged as a crucial player. Proptech integrates cutting-edge technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), to revolutionize the management and efficiency of properties, be it residential, commercial, or industrial.

IoT in Proptech Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Description Market Size in 2022 (Value) USD 1,121 Million Market Forecast in 2033 (Value) USD 4,776 Million CAGR % 2023-2033 14.6 % Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2016-2022 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Report USP Consumption, company share, company heatmap, company production capacity, growth factors and more Growth Drivers The adoption of smart building technologies is a major growth driver. Predictive maintenance solutions are gaining traction. IoT devices collect data to predict when equipment and systems need maintenance. IoT-driven security solutions are in demand. Smart security systems with IoT-enabled cameras, sensors, and access control enhance property security. Segments Covered Component, application, end user, protocol and Iot devices Regional Scope North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East and Africa

Energy management, a pivotal component of Proptech, is now more critical than ever. The world grapples with the challenges posed by climate change and the imperative to reduce carbon footprints. Consequently, there's a pressing need to embrace practices that are eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and sustainable. This imperative extends to the management of energy consumption in properties, where IoT technologies play a pivotal role.

IoT sensors and devices enable the real-time monitoring of energy usage within buildings and facilities. They provide data and insights that empower property owners, managers, and tenants to optimize energy consumption. This optimization not only results in cost savings but, more importantly, aligns with global sustainability goals.

The benefits of energy management in the IoT in Proptech market are multifaceted. It encompasses the reduction of energy wastage, the integration of renewable energy sources, the ability to respond to peak demand intelligently, and the automation of energy systems to match occupancy patterns. All these aspects collectively contribute to environmentally responsible practices while bolstering the bottom line.

In conclusion, the focal point of energy management within the IoT in Proptech market signifies a strategic shift toward sustainable and eco-conscious property management. It is a response to the pressing need for environmentally friendly practices and aligns with global efforts to combat climate change. The convergence of IoT and Proptech is ushering in a new era where energy efficiency is a cornerstone of property management, promising a brighter, more sustainable future.

Edge Computing to be a game changer within the IoT in proptech market

Edge computing is poised to be a transformative force within the IoT in Proptech market, introducing a paradigm shift in the way properties are managed and operated. The convergence of IoT and edge computing is set to redefine efficiency, security, and user experience within the real estate and property technology sectors.

At its core, edge computing involves the processing of data at or near the source of data generation, rather than transmitting all data to a centralized cloud server for analysis. In the context of Proptech, this means that the vast amount of data generated by IoT devices within a property—ranging from smart thermostats and lighting controls to security cameras and occupancy sensors—can be processed and analyzed on-site, within the property itself. This localized processing offers several key advantages.

First and foremost, edge computing drastically reduces latency, enabling real-time responses to events. In a smart building, this translates to immediate adjustments in lighting, temperature, or security based on sensor inputs, without the delays associated with sending data to a distant cloud server and awaiting instructions. Such responsiveness enhances occupant comfort and security while minimizing energy waste.

Moreover, edge computing bolsters data privacy and security. With sensitive information staying within the property, the risk of data breaches during transit to cloud servers is diminished. This is particularly crucial in Proptech, where residents, tenants, and businesses entrust their personal and sensitive data to smart building systems.

Another notable benefit of edge computing in Proptech is its ability to function offline. In case of internet outages or disruptions, local processing ensures uninterrupted operation of essential systems, like access control or emergency response mechanisms. This resilience enhances the reliability and safety of smart properties.

Edge computing also optimizes network bandwidth. By filtering and aggregating data locally, only relevant information is transmitted to the cloud, reducing the load on network infrastructure and the associated costs.

In summary, the integration of edge computing into the IoT in Proptech market introduces a transformative era in property management. It empowers real-time decision-making, strengthens data privacy, enhances offline functionality, and optimizes network resources. The implications are profound, promising smarter, safer, and more efficient properties that cater to the evolving needs of occupants, while contributing to the sustainability and resilience of the built environment.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating within the IoT in proptech market are: Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Johnson Controls (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), Google (US), Amazon (US), Bosch (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Nortek Control (US), Lutron (US)

