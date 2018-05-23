IoT in Smart Buildings Market Outlook and Forecasts to 2023: Global IoT smart building market will approach $51.44B

This Smart Building research focuses primarily upon commercial real estate (CRE), such as office buildings and warehouses, which can be augmented with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for improved communication, automation, and many workplace benefits for both humans and machines. In addition to optimization of tenant operations, CRE owners recognize the ability to realize significantly higher leasing fees with intelligent buildings. Accordingly, over 80% of new construction involves at least one facet of IoT and/or related Smart Building technologies.

It is important to note that roughly 90% of legacy buildings in developed economies have issues that will require substantial retrofitting

Supporting technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobile Edge Computing, 5G networks will all support new and enhanced smart building system related applications and services. The anticipated massive growth of IoT smart building systems also creates a substantial market opportunity for asset tracking systems and real time IoT analytics, especially associated with smart workplace solutions. Mind Commerce sees many opportunities for AI in Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), especially pertaining to simultaneous resource allocation and workflow management optimization.



This research evaluates the Smart Buildings marketplace including technologies, players, and solutions. The report analyzes Smart Buildings challenges and opportunities, assessing market potential and provides accompanying forecasts globally as well as regionally and by market segment for 2018 - 2023. The report includes analysis of technologies supporting building automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Solution areas covered include 5G, AI, Data Analytics, and Edge Computing.

Key Findings:

Global IoT smart building market will approach $51.44B USD globally by 2023

North America will lead the IoT smart building market with 36% share by 2023

MEC, 5G, real-time IoT data analytics, and asset tracking are key solution areas

Target Audience:

IoT companies

Smart building companies

Broadband service providers

Telecom infrastructure suppliers

Communications component providers

Cloud services and datacenter companies

Smartgrid and energy management companies

Local, State, and Federal government organizations

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Smart Building Concept

1.2 Why Smart Buildings?

1.2.1 Commercial Real Estate Benefits from Smart Buildings

1.2.2 Smart Buildings Support Smart City Initiatives

1.2.3 Smart Buildings Facilitate a Smarter Workplace

1.3 Smart Building Capabilities

1.3.1 Environmental Controls

1.3.2 Safety and Security

1.3.3 Space and Workflow Management

1.4 DAS, Small Cell, and In-Building Wireless Solution

1.5 Real Time IoT Analytics

1.6 Smart Building Cost Analysis

1.7 Smart Building Benefits for Enterprise and Residential Building

1.8 3D Printed House

1.8.1 Apis Cor

1.8.2 BatiPrint

1.8.3 WASP

1.8.4 KamerMaker

1.8.5 WinSun

1.8.6 Cazza Construction

1.8.7 Constructions-3D

1.8.8 Contour Crafting

1.8.9 CyBe Construction

1.8.10 D-Shape

1.8.11 XtreeE

1.9 5G Accelerate Smart Building Adoption



2 Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities

2.1 Smart Building Challenges

2.1.1 Need to Retrofit Existing Buildings and Facilities

2.1.2 Barriers towards IoT integration with Smart Buildings

2.2 Smart Building Opportunities

2.2.1 Building Automation Systems Optimize Operations

2.2.2 Leverage Building Operational Data

2.2.3 Leverage Artificial Intelligence

2.2.4 Edge-to-Cloud Services in Smart Buildings

3 Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives

3.1 Building Efficiency Initiative

3.2 Building Smart Alliance

3.1 Build Up

3.2 Continental Automated Buildings Association

3.3 Commercial Real Estate Development Association

3.4 CRE Finance Council

3.1 Intelligent Building Council

3.1 National Institute of Building Science

3.2 Project Haystack

4 Company Analysis

5 IoT Smart Building Market Analysis and Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.1 Global IoT Smart Building Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.1.1 Total IoT Smart Building Market

5.1.2 IoT Smart Building Market by Segment

5.1.3 IoT Smart Building Market by Building Type

5.1.4 IoT Smart Building Market by Deployment Type

5.1.5 IoT Smart Building Market by New vs. Retrofit Building

5.1.6 IoT Smart Building Market by Connectivity Protocol

5.1.7 IoT Smart Building Market by Business Model

5.1.8 Global AI Powered IoT Smart Building Market

5.1.9 Global MEC Enabled IoT Smart Building Market

5.1.10 Global 3D Printed IoT Smart Building Market

5.1.11 Global 5G Optimized IoT Smart Building Market

5.2 Regional IoT Smart Building Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

5.3 Indoor DAS Market Forecast in IoT Smart Building 2018 - 2023

5.3.1 Global Indoor DAS Market in IoT Smart Building

5.3.2 Indoor DAS Market in IoT Smart Building Market by Segment

5.3.3 Indoor DAS Market in IoT Smart Building Market by DAS Type

5.3.4 Indoor DAS Market in IoT Smart Building Market by Ownership

5.3.5 Indoor DAS Market in IoT Smart Building Market by Connectivity Technology

5.3.6 Indoor DAS Market in IoT Smart Building Market by Building Type

5.3.7 Indoor DAS Market in IoT Smart Building Market by Region

5.4 Real Time IoT Analytics Market in Smart Building 2018 - 2023

5.5 Asset Tracking Market in Smart Building 2018 - 2023



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Equipment (Tracking Technology) Providers

6.10 Networking Equipment Providers

6.11 Networking Security Providers

6.12 Semiconductor Companies

6.13 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.14 Software Providers

6.15 Smart City System Integrators

6.16 Automation System Providers

6.17 Social Media Companies

6.18 Workplace Solution Providers

6.19 Enterprises and Governments



