IoT in the Construction Industry, Forecast to 2024 - Industry 4.0 Driving the Need for Digital Construction

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in Construction Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Project Type (Commercial, Residential), Application (Remote Operations, Safety Management, Fleet Management, Predictive Maintenance, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of Internet of Things (IoT) in construction is estimated at USD 7.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2019 and 2024.



IoT in construction is widely used in remote operations, fleet management, safety management, and predictive maintenance applications. There is significant demand for IoT in construction in the emerging economies, which is one of the major opportunities for the market. However, high initial cost of implementing IoT is one of the restraining factors in the market.



Services segment is projected to register the highest during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of offering as software, hardware, and services. The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the growing need for maintenance, repair, and support services for the deployed equipment and software. Moreover, increasing dependency on cloud services is one of the major reasons behind the growth of the services segment.



Remote operations application is the largest segment in the overall IoT in construction market.



The remote operations segment accounts for the largest share of the IoT in construction market. Growing usage of IoT for machine control, real-time monitoring of workers, construction sites, and machinery is responsible for the high market share of remote operations application.



IoT in construction market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.



The IoT in construction market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for IoT in construction from China, Japan, and other Asian countries. There is rising digitization and a growing construction industry in China, which is a major contributor to the market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the IoT in Construction Market

4.2 IoT in Construction Market, By Project Type

4.3 IoT in Construction Market, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Construction Industry Due to Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Productivity and Safety Due to the Use of IoT on the Construction Site

5.2.1.3 Industry 4.0 Driving the Need for Digital Construction

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus of APAC on IoT

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Over-Dependence on Conventional Methods



6 IoT in Construction Market, By Project Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial

6.2.1 Commercial is the Largest Project Type Segment

6.3 Residential

6.3.1 Growing Usage of IoT in Eth North America is Driving the Demand for the Residential Segment



7 IoT in Construction Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Presence of Multiple Sensor Manufacturers in North America Driving the Hardware Segment

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Growing Usage of Building Information Modelling (Bim) is Driving the Demand for Software Segment

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Services is the Fastest-Growing Segment



8 IoT in Construction Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Safety Management

8.2.1 Growing Number of Accidents in Workplace is Driving the Demand for IoT to Improve Safety

8.3 Remote Operations

8.3.1 Remote Operations is the Largest Segment in the IoT in Construction Market

8.4 Predictive Maintenance

8.4.1 Predictive Maintenance is the Fastest-Growing Segment

8.5 Fleet Management

8.5.1 North America is the Leading Market in Fleet Management

8.6 Others



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.6 MEA



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Ranking

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 New Product Developments/Launches

10.6.2 Expansions

10.6.3 Acquisitions

10.6.4 Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Caterpillar Inc.

11.2 Autodesk Inc.

11.3 Oracle Corporation

11.4 Trimble Inc.

11.5 Kore Wireless

11.6 WorldSensing

11.7 Giatec Scientific Inc.

11.8 Losant IoT

11.9 Sigfox

11.10 Calamp Corp.

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 Tenna

11.11.2 Hitachi Ltd.

11.11.3 Longview IoT

11.11.4 DroneDeploy

11.11.5 Wakecap Technologies

11.11.6 Pillar Technologies Inc.

11.11.7 IoT Factory

11.11.8 Iotium

11.11.9 Smartbarrel

11.11.10 Procore Technologies Inc.



