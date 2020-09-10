IoT in the North American Oil & Gas Industry, Forecast to 2025 by Industry Stream, Solution, Application, Company and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America IoT in Oil & Gas Market, by Industry Stream (Upstream, Downstream, Midstream), by Solution (Sensor system, Communication Networks, Others), by Application (Fleet & Asset Management, Preventive Maintenance, Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2025.

Fluctuations in the oil prices and the digitization boom in the oil & gas industry are anticipated to drive the North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market over the coming years. Additionally, widespread implementation of the cloud-based software systems is further forecast to fuel the market on account of reduced security risks and increasing production capabilities.

The North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market is segmented based on the industry stream, solution, application, company, and country. Based on application, the market can be segmented into fleet & asset management, preventive maintenance, pipeline monitoring, security monitoring and others. The preventive maintenance segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period since by utilizing IoT and creating a maintenance strategy, oil & gas companies can track deteriorated parts and equipment with higher possibility of diagnosing a problem remotely through preventive maintenance.

Major players operating in the North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market include C3 IoT, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Equinor US Holding Inc, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc. and others. Market players are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

The Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market.

To classify and forecast the North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market based on the industry stream, solution, application, company and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the North American IoT in Oil & Gas Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. North America IoT in Oil & Gas Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Industry Stream (Upstream, Downstream, Midstream)

5.2.2. By Solution (Sensor system, Communication Networks, Data Management, Others)

5.2.3. By Application (Fleet & Asset Management, Preventive Maintenance, Pipeline Monitoring, Security Monitoring, Others)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map

5.4. North America: Country Analysis

5.4.1. United States IoT in Oil & Gas Market Outlook

5.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.1.1. By Value

5.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.1.2.1. By Industry Stream

5.4.1.2.2. By Solution

5.4.1.2.3. By Application

5.4.2. Canada IoT in Oil & Gas Market Outlook

5.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.2.1.1. By Value

5.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.2.2.1. By Industry Stream

5.4.2.2.2. By Solution

5.4.2.2.3. By Application

5.4.3. Mexico IoT in Oil & Gas Market Outlook

5.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.3.1.1. By Value

5.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.3.2.1. By Industry Stream

5.4.3.2.2. By Solution

5.4.3.2.3. By Application



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competition Outlook

9.2. Company Profiles

9.3. Regional Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

9.3.1. C3 IoT, Inc.

9.3.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.3.3. Equinor US Holding Inc.

9.3.4. ABB Ltd.

9.3.5. General Electric Company

9.3.6. Honeywell International Inc.

9.3.7. Intel Corporation

9.3.8. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

9.3.9. Microsoft Corporation

9.3.10. Rockwell Automation Inc.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)



10. Strategic Recommendations



