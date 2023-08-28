IoT Industry Assessment 2023-2030 | Staggering 30.6% CAGR Projected | Demand for Enhanced Shopping, Efficient Tech, and Smart Payments Fuel Adoption in e-Commerce

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Aug, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Enterprise Size, Application" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is poised for exceptional growth, projected to escalate from USD 483.28 billion in 2022 to a staggering USD 3.96 trillion by 2030. This remarkable surge is forecasted at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.6% during the forecast period.

e-Commerce Catalyzes IoT Adoption

e-Commerce is emerging as a catalyst for the adoption of IoT solutions. With retail consumer goods e-commerce holding an 18% share of total global retail sales in 2020 and expected to reach 22% by 2024, retailers are harnessing IoT to heighten operational efficiency, enrich customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge. The confluence of customer demand for superior shopping experiences, cost-efficient IoT sensors and connectivity, and the rise of smart payment solutions are driving IoT adoption in the e-commerce sector. The use of IoT also extends to security enhancement in warehouses and stores, combating network service disruptions. The demand for IoT in surveillance and security, supply chain optimization, energy optimization, inventory management, and workforce efficiency is witnessing a substantial upsurge.

Positive COVID-19 Impact on European IoT Market

The COVID-19 pandemic yielded varied impacts across Europe, notably influencing heightened usage of smart devices like wearables and cameras. This increased reliance on IoT-based devices underscored the importance of securing smart homes and buildings against cybersecurity threats. In the retail industry, IoT facilitated multichannel retail strategies and enhanced consumer experiences. Digitalization further streamlined production processes and supply chains across multiple industries, bolstering the adoption of IoT technology. The pandemic's influence positively affected the IoT market, fostering its growth in Europe.

European Dominance in the IoT Market

Europe commands a significant share of the global IoT market, driven by countries like Germany, the UK, and France. The region's inclination towards cloud-based IoT software, optimization of supply chains and customer relations, and advancements in industrial-grade digital solutions are key contributors to the IoT market's growth. Industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI are pivotal to Europe's IoT market expansion.

Government Initiatives Propel IoT Growth

European governments are actively promoting IoT and edge computing through initiatives like workshops and funding programs. The European Commission organized the "Fireside Chat" workshop to devise strategies for IoT and edge computing's future progress. The European Union's funding programs, such as Horizon Europe, are set to contribute significantly to research and innovation in IoT and edge computing technologies.

AI and Digital Twins as Growth Drivers

IoT's capacity to automate processes, reduce labor costs, and provide real-time insights into various aspects of business operations is bolstered by the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital twins. A substantial number of European organizations are aware of AI, edge computing, and digital twins, with Germany leading AI adoption. This amalgamation of technologies propels the growth of IoT in Europe.

Key Players in the Market

Prominent players in the IoT market landscape include Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAS Institute Inc., VMware, Inc., Google, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., among others. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamic IoT market and its ecosystem.

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Increase in Number of Smart City Projects
    • Low Cost of Connected Devices and Increase in Investments in IoT
    • Rise in Implementation of IoT in Automotive Sector
  • Restraints
    • Data Security and Interoperability Issues
  • Opportunities
    • Progressive Deployment of 5G Networks
  • Future Trends
    • Massive Expansion of e-Commerce Industry
    • Increase in Digitalization Across Industries

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. IoT Market Landscape
5. IoT Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. IoT Market - Global Market Analysis
7. IoT Market by Component
8. IoT Market by Enterprise Size
9. IoT Market by Application
10. IoT Market - Geographic Analysis
11. IoT Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12. Industry Landscape
13. Company Profiles
14. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • Software AG
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Intel Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ykh0h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global IoT Connectivity Market Achieves $233.76 Billion in 2022, Set to Surpass $720.37 Billion by 2028

Unleashing Potential: AAV-Focused CDMO Market Propelled by 24.61% CAGR, Transforming Gene Therapies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.