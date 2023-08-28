IoT Industry Assessment 2023-2030 | Staggering 30.6% CAGR Projected | Demand for Enhanced Shopping, Efficient Tech, and Smart Payments Fuel Adoption in e-Commerce

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Enterprise Size, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is poised for exceptional growth, projected to escalate from USD 483.28 billion in 2022 to a staggering USD 3.96 trillion by 2030. This remarkable surge is forecasted at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.6% during the forecast period.

e-Commerce Catalyzes IoT Adoption

e-Commerce is emerging as a catalyst for the adoption of IoT solutions. With retail consumer goods e-commerce holding an 18% share of total global retail sales in 2020 and expected to reach 22% by 2024, retailers are harnessing IoT to heighten operational efficiency, enrich customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge. The confluence of customer demand for superior shopping experiences, cost-efficient IoT sensors and connectivity, and the rise of smart payment solutions are driving IoT adoption in the e-commerce sector. The use of IoT also extends to security enhancement in warehouses and stores, combating network service disruptions. The demand for IoT in surveillance and security, supply chain optimization, energy optimization, inventory management, and workforce efficiency is witnessing a substantial upsurge.

Positive COVID-19 Impact on European IoT Market

The COVID-19 pandemic yielded varied impacts across Europe, notably influencing heightened usage of smart devices like wearables and cameras. This increased reliance on IoT-based devices underscored the importance of securing smart homes and buildings against cybersecurity threats. In the retail industry, IoT facilitated multichannel retail strategies and enhanced consumer experiences. Digitalization further streamlined production processes and supply chains across multiple industries, bolstering the adoption of IoT technology. The pandemic's influence positively affected the IoT market, fostering its growth in Europe.

European Dominance in the IoT Market

Europe commands a significant share of the global IoT market, driven by countries like Germany, the UK, and France. The region's inclination towards cloud-based IoT software, optimization of supply chains and customer relations, and advancements in industrial-grade digital solutions are key contributors to the IoT market's growth. Industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI are pivotal to Europe's IoT market expansion.

Government Initiatives Propel IoT Growth

European governments are actively promoting IoT and edge computing through initiatives like workshops and funding programs. The European Commission organized the "Fireside Chat" workshop to devise strategies for IoT and edge computing's future progress. The European Union's funding programs, such as Horizon Europe, are set to contribute significantly to research and innovation in IoT and edge computing technologies.

AI and Digital Twins as Growth Drivers

IoT's capacity to automate processes, reduce labor costs, and provide real-time insights into various aspects of business operations is bolstered by the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital twins. A substantial number of European organizations are aware of AI, edge computing, and digital twins, with Germany leading AI adoption. This amalgamation of technologies propels the growth of IoT in Europe.

Key Players in the Market

Prominent players in the IoT market landscape include Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAS Institute Inc., VMware, Inc., Google, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., among others. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamic IoT market and its ecosystem.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Number of Smart City Projects



Low Cost of Connected Devices and Increase in Investments in IoT



Rise in Implementation of IoT in Automotive Sector

Restraints

Data Security and Interoperability Issues

Opportunities

Progressive Deployment of 5G Networks

Future Trends

Massive Expansion of e-Commerce Industry



Increase in Digitalization Across Industries

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. IoT Market Landscape

5. IoT Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. IoT Market - Global Market Analysis

7. IoT Market by Component

8. IoT Market by Enterprise Size

9. IoT Market by Application

10. IoT Market - Geographic Analysis

11. IoT Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12. Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google LLC

Software AG

International Business Machines Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Siemens AG

SAP SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ykh0h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets