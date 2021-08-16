IoT Industry in China to 2025 - Key Drivers and Barriers

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in China - Analysis of the leading IoT Market Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market in China.

It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including a review of major market developments such as the review of the key vertical national plans (energy, manufacturing, smart city, agriculture, healthcare and transportation).

It provides country forecasts in volume and value up to 2025, including:

Revenues for connectivity segments

Installed base of IoT subscriptions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Recap on IoT technologies

2.1. LPWAN IoT tech landscape

2.2. Unlicensed Low-Power Wide-Area technologies

2.3. Limited adoption of unlicensed technologies in China

2.4. IoT-specific networking technologies over cellular

networks (licensed LPWAN)

2.5. 5G will gain foothold in the near future too

2.6. 5G IoT timeline

3. National vertical plans

3.1. Synthesis

3.1.1. IoT development drivers in China

3.1.2. IoT national plan

3.1.3. Summary of national vertical plans

3.2. Focus on Industry/Manufacturing

3.2.1. Industry/Manufacturing - National Plan

3.2.2. Retail - JD.com example

3.2.3. Electronics - Foxconn example

3.2.4. Oil field - Karamay example

3.2.5. Pharmaceutical industry - Sinopharm example

3.3. Focus on Energy sector

3.3.1. Energy - National Plan

3.3.2. Power generation

3.3.3. Energy use

3.3.4. Electric vehicle

3.3.5. Water management

3.4. Focus on Transportation sector

3.4.1. Smart transportation - National Plan

3.4.2. Intelligent transportation

3.4.3 Public transport

3.4.4 Smart highway

3.4.5 Self-driving cars

3.5. Focus on Smart City

3.5.1. Smart City - National Plan

3.5.2. Smart city cases - City Brain

3.5.3. Smart city cases - Security

3.5.4. Smart city cases - Street lights

3.5.5. Smart city cases - Travel experience

3.6. Focus on Agriculture sector

3.6.1. Smart Agriculture - National plan

3.6.2. Smart agriculture cases - Drone adoption

3.6.3. Smart agriculture cases - Smart Orchard

3.6.4. Smart agriculture cases - Strawberry production

3.6.5. Smart agriculture cases - Livestock management

3.7. Focus on Healthcare sector

3.7.1. Healthcare - National plan

3.7.2. Healthcare cases - Intelligent temperature control

3.7.3. Healthcare cases - Medical emergency

3.7.4. Healthcare cases - Remote robotic surgery

3.7.5. Healthcare cases - Air disinfection

4. Chinese IoT Ecosystem

4.1. Chinese IoT Ecosystem overview

4.2. Comparison of Chinese tech giants' IoT strategies

4.2.1. Quectel

4.2.2. Huawei

4.3. Comparison of Chinese telecom operators' IoT

strategies

4.3.1. China Mobile

5. Market dynamics and estimates

5.1. Drivers and barriers

5.2. Market trends

5.3. Focus on NB-IoT market

5.4. Leading national market by far

Companies Mentioned

China Mobile

Huawei

Quectel

