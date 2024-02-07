IoT Industry Predictions for 2024: Top 10 Growth Opportunities Unveiled in New Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in IoT, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IoT landscape is poised for transformative growth, and a recent publication provides insights into the top 10 growth opportunities that are shaping the industry. These opportunities are informed by the latest IoT innovations, business models, use cases, and digital transformation initiatives embracing a secured and eco-friendly approach. In an era where data is king, IoT technologies continue to play a pivotal role in enabling businesses to harness the power of information. This publication not only examines the major trends but also presents a roadmap that organizations can follow to capitalize on these burgeoning opportunities.

The publication includes valuable findings from an IT Decision Makers' (ITDM) Survey, conducted in the last quarter of 2023. The survey engaged 688 ITDMs across diverse industries and organizational sizes from key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Key topics such as IoT security and adoption rates were thoroughly addressed to provide a holistic view of the current IoT landscape.

With a strategic forecast extending from 2024 to 2026, the research provides explicit revenue projections and the anticipated cumulative number of IoT devices within various segments. These predictions serve as a compass for stakeholders looking to navigate the IoT ecosystem's evolving dynamics.

Identification of emerging use cases driving IoT expansion

Analysis of new business models fostering IoT adoption

Insight into the latest IoT and digital transformation initiatives

Focused assessment of IoT security concerns and resolutions

Comprehensive look at the pursuit of carbon neutrality via IoT solutions

Strategic recommendations and specific reference studies included in the publication offer readers an opportunity to dive deeper into each identified opportunity. This information is key for businesses and technology leaders to make informed decisions, catapult growth, and secure competitive advantages within their respective spheres. Understanding the potential and challenges of the IoT sector is essential for any organization invested in technology and innovation.

The IoT industry continues to evolve, and with this detailed report, businesses will be well-equipped to forecast, strategize, and tap into the promising avenues for growth that lie ahead in 2024 and beyond.

Growth Opportunity 1: Cybersecurity Strategy to Protect IoT Data and Connected Devices

Growth Opportunity 2: Industrial IoT and 5G Private Networks

Growth Opportunity 3: LPWANs for Massive IoT

Growth Opportunity 4: IoT and Immersive Experiences (Metaverse, Digital Twins, and XR)

Growth Opportunity 5: Hybrid Terrestrial and Non-terrestrial Networks for IoT

Growth Opportunity 6: Cellular IoT and eSIMs

Growth Opportunity 7: Applied IoT for Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Growth Opportunity 8: Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything

Growth Opportunity 9: MEC and Edge-as-a-service Emerging Business Models

Growth Opportunity 10: Smart Buildings with IoT, AI, and Cloud-based Technologies





