IoT Industry Predictions for 2024: Top 10 Growth Opportunities Unveiled in New Report

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in IoT, 2024" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Trends and Revenue Projections for IoT until 2026 Featured in Comprehensive Analysis

The IoT landscape is poised for transformative growth, and a recent publication provides insights into the top 10 growth opportunities that are shaping the industry. These opportunities are informed by the latest IoT innovations, business models, use cases, and digital transformation initiatives embracing a secured and eco-friendly approach. In an era where data is king, IoT technologies continue to play a pivotal role in enabling businesses to harness the power of information. This publication not only examines the major trends but also presents a roadmap that organizations can follow to capitalize on these burgeoning opportunities.

Insights from Industry Decision-Makers

The publication includes valuable findings from an IT Decision Makers' (ITDM) Survey, conducted in the last quarter of 2023. The survey engaged 688 ITDMs across diverse industries and organizational sizes from key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Key topics such as IoT security and adoption rates were thoroughly addressed to provide a holistic view of the current IoT landscape.

Strategic Forecasting and Recommendations

With a strategic forecast extending from 2024 to 2026, the research provides explicit revenue projections and the anticipated cumulative number of IoT devices within various segments. These predictions serve as a compass for stakeholders looking to navigate the IoT ecosystem's evolving dynamics.

  • Identification of emerging use cases driving IoT expansion
  • Analysis of new business models fostering IoT adoption
  • Insight into the latest IoT and digital transformation initiatives
  • Focused assessment of IoT security concerns and resolutions
  • Comprehensive look at the pursuit of carbon neutrality via IoT solutions

Strategic recommendations and specific reference studies included in the publication offer readers an opportunity to dive deeper into each identified opportunity. This information is key for businesses and technology leaders to make informed decisions, catapult growth, and secure competitive advantages within their respective spheres. Understanding the potential and challenges of the IoT sector is essential for any organization invested in technology and innovation. 

Discover the Future of IoT

The IoT industry continues to evolve, and with this detailed report, businesses will be well-equipped to forecast, strategize, and tap into the promising avenues for growth that lie ahead in 2024 and beyond.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Cybersecurity Strategy to Protect IoT Data and Connected Devices
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Industrial IoT and 5G Private Networks
  • Growth Opportunity 3: LPWANs for Massive IoT
  • Growth Opportunity 4: IoT and Immersive Experiences (Metaverse, Digital Twins, and XR)
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Hybrid Terrestrial and Non-terrestrial Networks for IoT
  • Growth Opportunity 6: Cellular IoT and eSIMs
  • Growth Opportunity 7: Applied IoT for Sustainability and Social Responsibility
  • Growth Opportunity 8: Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything
  • Growth Opportunity 9: MEC and Edge-as-a-service Emerging Business Models
  • Growth Opportunity 10: Smart Buildings with IoT, AI, and Cloud-based Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uzl4l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

U.S. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Coinbase, BitPay, Coinomi, Ripple, SecuX Technology, Circle Internet Financial, Binance, Cryptopay & CoinPayments

The "U.S. Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Cryptocurrency Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum), Operating System (iOS,...
Global Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Soaring eWaste Generates Demand for Sustainable Solutions

Global Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Soaring eWaste Generates Demand for Sustainable Solutions

The "Global Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) Reuse, Repair, and Recycling Market: Growth Opportunities in Sustainability and Circular...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.