IoT Insurance Markets, 2020 and Beyond

The global IoT insurance market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 60% from 2019 to 2024. The study includes the IoT insurance market size and forecast through 2024, segmented by insurance type, end-use industry, and the region.



The future of the IoT insurance market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive and transportation, home and commercial buildings, life and health, business and enterprise, and consumer electronics and industrial machine industries. The major drivers for this market are the growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) products, growing demand of cloud platform and other value added services in the insurance industry and reduction in premium and risk related costs.

Some of the IoT insurance companies profiled in this report include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP, Oracle, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Accenture, Verisk Analytics, Concirrus, and Lexisnexis.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: IoT insurance market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

IoT insurance market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by insurance type, end use industry, and region.

Market size by various segments such as by insurance type, end use industry, and region. Regional analysis: IoT insurance market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

IoT insurance market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for IoT insurance in the IoT insurance market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for IoT insurance in the IoT insurance market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, IoT insurance in the IoT insurance market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, IoT insurance in the IoT insurance market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the IoT insurance market by insurance type (property and casualty (P&C) insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and others.), end use industry (automotive and transportation, home and commercial buildings, life and health, business and enterprise, consumer electronics and industrial machines, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW))?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the IoT insurance market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the IoT insurance market?

Q.6 what are emerging trends in this IoT insurance market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the IoT insurance market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the IoT insurance market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this IoT insurance market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this IoT insurance area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, IoT insurance market?

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global IoT Insurance Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global IoT Insurance Market by Insurance Type

3.3.1: Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance

3.3.2: Health Insurance

3.3.3: Life Insurance

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global IoT Insurance Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Automotive and Transportation

3.4.2: Home and Commercial Buildings

3.4.3: Life and Health

3.4.4: Business and Enterprise

3.4.5: Consumer Electronics

3.4.6: Industrial Machines

3.4.7: Others



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global IoT Insurance Market by Region

4.2: North American IoT Insurance Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Home and Commercial Buildings, Life and Health, Business and Enterprise, and Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machine Industries

4.2.2: Market by Insurance Type: Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Health Insurance, and Life Insurance

4.2.3: United States IoT Insurance Market

4.2.4: Canadian IoT Insurance Market

4.2.5: Mexican IoT Insurance Market

4.3: European IoT Insurance Market

4.4: APAC IoT Insurance Market

4.5: RoW IoT Insurance Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global IoT Insurance Market by Insurance Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global IoT Insurance Market by End-use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global IoT Insurance Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global IoT Insurance Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global IoT Insurance Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: International Business Machines Corporation

7.2: SAP SE

7.3: Oracle Corporation

7.4: Google Inc.

7.5: Microsoft Corporation

7.6: Cisco Systems Inc.

7.7: Accenture PLC

7.8: Verisk Analytics, Inc.

7.9: Concirrus

7.10: LexisNexis

