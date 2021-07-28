IoT Leader KORE Announces Innovative Redemption Backstop Convertible Bond to Facilitate Public Listing

On July 27, 2021, KORE signed a backstop agreement with Fortress Credit Corp . which provides KORE/CTAC with the ability to borrow up to $120 million, if necessary, to help satisfy the minimum cash condition at the closing of the merger with CTAC. Any notes issued under the facility will be issued at par, bear interest at the rate of 5.50% per annum, and will have a maturity of seven years. Upon the closing of the merger and at the lenders option, the notes may be convertible into shares of the public company's common stock at $12.50 per share. At any time after the 2-year anniversary, the company may redeem the notes for cash or force conversion into shares at $16.25. The backstop agreement contains a customary six-month lock up post-merger closing, prohibiting Fortress from hedging the senior unsecured convertible notes by short selling the company's common stock or hedging the notes via the company's warrants or options.

"KORE put this financing facility in place to help ensure we meet all of the conditions to close on our merger with CTAC," said KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl. "KORE has been around for almost two decades, pioneering the IoT industry. We have built a strong moat around our business by assembling 44 back-end integrations with telecom carriers around the world, acquiring and nurturing more than 3,600 customers, and putting in place a growth strategy focused on becoming a one-stop shop for IoT solutions in five industry sectors, all of which we expect will solidify our position as the independent global IoT leader. We view our business combination with CTAC, and the increased certainty to closing that combination provided by the backstop facility, as an important next step in our continuing success as a company."

KORE is expected to publicly list during the third quarter, subject to the completion of the merger with CTAC including satisfaction or waiver of the minimum cash condition.

"We worked with KORE and our great long-time partners at Fortress to secure this backstop facility as a preemptive measure to remove the redemption risk that currently exists in the SPAC market," said CTAC CEO Tim Donahue. "Given KORE's recent announcements concerning its record Q1 earnings and continued positive business trajectory, we remain steadfast in our confidence that the public shareholders of CTAC will vote in favor of the transaction. We felt this facility was a prudent back-up measure to give us further certainty that the transaction will be completed, and KORE will become a successful public company."

"We are pleased to partner again with Cerberus and to increase our investment in KORE," said Fortress Managing Director Leslee Cowen. "With strong financials, earnings visibility, accelerating growth, and a world class management team and board, we believe KORE is positioned for great success as a public company in the fast growing, critically important area of IoT."

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About CTAC

CTAC is a blank check company formed by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., a global leader in alternative investing. CTAC is led by CEO Tim Donahue, former Executive Chairman of Sprint Nextel and former CEO of Nextel Communications, and is proud to have the support of a distinguished advisory board comprised of senior executives and business leaders from the information and communications technology sector. For more information, visit www.cerberusacquisition.com.

About Fortress

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager with approximately $53.1 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages assets on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. For more information, visit www.Fortress.com.

