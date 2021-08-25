IoT leader KORE to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 8 at 11 a.m. ET on Run-Up to NYSE Listing

Additionally, members of the KORE leadership team will participate in two investor conferences during September 2021.

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Conference Dates: Sept. 8-9

Presentation: Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. Eastern time

Executive: KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl

Details: Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors the same day

Deutsche Bank Annual Technology Conference

Conference Dates: Sept. 9-10

Presentation Date: Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. Eastern time

Executive: KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl

Details: Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference

Interested parties may tune in to a live webcast of the respective presentations by visiting the company's investor relations site. Registration for the conferences is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with KORE's management team, please contact your representatives at Deutsche Bank and Gateway. Alternatively, investors may also contact KORE investor relations at either [email protected] or [email protected].

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

