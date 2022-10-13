IoT Managed Services Market to grow by USD 179.29 Bn by 2026, Increased Adoption Of IoT Solutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 13, 2022, 08:30 ET
The potential growth difference for the IoT managed services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 179.29 billion. The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (network management services, security management services, infrastructure management services, data management services, and device management services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.
- Type
- Network management services
- Security management services
- Infrastructure management services
- Data management services
- Device management services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
North America will account for 31% of market growth. The US is one of the major markets in North America for IoT-managed services. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. IoT managed services market growth in North America over the forecast period would be facilitated by the requirement to conform to regulatory rules and maintain compliance. Request Free Sample Report.
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The market for IoT-managed services is growing significantly as a result of the rising acceptance of IoT solutions, but certain limitations, such as a lack of knowledge about how to manage IoT efforts and investments effectively, may restrain market expansion. However, factors such as a lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments will challenge market growth.
The IoT managed services market report is segmented by Type (Network management services, Security management services, Infrastructure management services, Data management services, and Device management services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- AT and T Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
|
IoT Managed Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$179.29 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
28.14
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Network management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Security management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Infrastructure management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Data management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Device management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- AT and T Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
