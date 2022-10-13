IoT Managed Services Market to grow by USD 179.29 Bn by 2026, Increased Adoption Of IoT Solutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT Managed Services Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Managed Services Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the IoT managed services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 179.29 billion. The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (network management services, security management services, infrastructure management services, data management services, and device management services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

IoT Managed Services Segmentation

Type

Network management services



Security management services



Infrastructure management services



Data management services



Device management services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

North America will account for 31% of market growth. The US is one of the major markets in North America for IoT-managed services. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. IoT managed services market growth in North America over the forecast period would be facilitated by the requirement to conform to regulatory rules and maintain compliance. Request Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market for IoT-managed services is growing significantly as a result of the rising acceptance of IoT solutions, but certain limitations, such as a lack of knowledge about how to manage IoT efforts and investments effectively, may restrain market expansion. However, factors such as a lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments will challenge market growth.

The IoT managed services market report is segmented by Type (Network management services, Security management services, Infrastructure management services, Data management services, and Device management services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

IoT Managed Services Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc



Alphabet Inc.



AT and T Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.



HCL Technologies Ltd.



Infosys Ltd.



Microsoft Corp.



Tech Mahindra Ltd.



Wipro Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The simulation and analysis software market share is expected to increase by USD 7.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%.

Application Platform Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The application platform market share is expected to increase by USD 3.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%.

IoT Managed Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $179.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Network management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Security management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Infrastructure management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Data management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Device management services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio