IoT Market in the UK to Grow by USD 21.81 billion | Industry 4.0 to Drive Growth | Technavio

Dec 08, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for this market are Industry 4.0, growing demand for smart homes, and the large-scale benefits of using IoT devices. Industries worldwide are implementing Industry 4.0 to optimize material flows and detect errors during the early stages product lifecycle.
The IoT market in UK is expected to grow by USD 21.81 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.80%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 10.86%.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- The IoT market in UK has been segmented by technology (RFID, sensors, NFC, cloud services, and others) and end-user (industrial, retail, healthcare, ICT, and others).
- By technology, the RFID segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- The growth of the retail and healthcare industries is driving the adoption of RFID systems.
Notes:
- The IoT market in UK is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period.
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 8power Ltd., Adaptive Wireless Solutions Ltd., Altiux Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., AT and T Inc., Eseye, EVRYTHNG Ltd., and Oracle Corp.
|
IoT Market In UK Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.80%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 21.81 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.86
|
Regional analysis
|
UK
|
Performing market contribution
|
UK at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
8power Ltd., Adaptive Wireless Solutions Ltd., Altiux Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., AT and T Inc., Eseye, EVRYTHNG Ltd., and Oracle Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
