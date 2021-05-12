IoT Marketing Announces Winners of the Green, Lean, Machine2Machine Contest

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to promote sustainable and efficient IoT products and services, as well as the greening of all areas of connected solutions, IoT Marketing hosted the "Going Green with IoT" edition of Industry Insights Webinars.

The live virtual event featured the Green, Lean, Machine2Machine contest, which consisted of two award categories: the Most Sustainable IoT Solution and the Most Efficient IoT Solution.

The Green, Lean, Machine2Machine contest, featured on the "Going Green with IoT" edition of Industry Insights Webinars, recognizes businesses that have developed sustainable and efficient IoT products and services.

Panelists and judges for the event include Ramesh Elaiyavalli of SourceLogix, smart city expert Bill Pugh, agtech expert Alexander Conrad, and sustainability innovator, Kerry Babb.

Winners were awarded Video, PR, and Social Media packages provided by IoT Marketing and a free IoT and Cloud consulting package from SourceLogix, an Amazon AWS partner. This included architecture sessions, promotional credits to run systems on AWS and training. For qualifying businesses, some restrictions do apply.

The Most Sustainable IoT Solution recognized businesses that have developed an IoT product or service geared towards achieving a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable future. Winners include Xylem Water Solutions, Ship Shape Urban Farms, and Webee.

The Most Efficient IoT Solution recognized businesses that have developed an IoT product or service that enables organizations the ability to improve operational or energy efficiency. Winners include Blue Planet Energy, Atmosic, and Ragno Electronics.

Host of Industry Insights Webinars, Tiffani Neilson shared, "Our vision is not only to share how to incorporate green best practices, but to also showcase real companies making real change."

Founder and CEO of IoT Marketing, Johannes Beekman added, "People have found value in our ability to take the complexity out of connected ecosystem topics. Our numbers are growing every month, which tells me we're doing a good job bringing high-quality content to our community members."

IoT Marketing is seeking experts, thought leaders and solution providers for its upcoming Industry Insights Webinars with topics including Demystifying Data Security, The Future of Smart Travel, Building Smart with IoT, and the Space Tech Special Edition.

Industry Insights Webinars will host the second annual Industry Insights IoT Awards this December to further recognize the IoT ecosystem with categories that span a vast number of industries and verticals.

About IoT Marketing:

Based in Austin, Texas, IoT Marketing is a digital agency specializing in launching and fueling the growth of IoT and high-tech companies. With deep industry knowledge clients benefit from working with one outsourced firm offering end-to-end communications services, from websites to webinars, to handle all their marketing and PR needs. For more information, please visit IoTMktg.com.

About Industry Insights Webinars:

Industry Insights Webinars is a virtual community of thought leaders, industry experts, business professionals and solution providers, who share their knowledge and expertise about the Internet of Things through webinars. The monthly series educates those in need of connected solutions and aligns them with relevant information and suggestions from IoT and technology ecosystem partners.

