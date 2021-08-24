IoT Marketing Opens Submissions for 2021 Industry Insights IoT Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of its inaugural awards event last year, IoT Marketing's Industry Insights Webinars will be hosting the second annual 2021 Industry Insights IoT Awards on December 16, 2021, and is now accepting award submissions. The Industry Insights IoT Awards recognizes the ecosystem professionals, connected solutions providers, and high-tech leaders driving innovation and digital transformation, through the use of IoT. The award submissions deadline is on October 1, 2021.

"Last year, IoT Marketing created the Industry Insights IoT Awards to honor the commitment and resilience of businesses and leaders in the IoT ecosystem. It was also heartwarming to see the outpouring of support that our award winners received from the Industry Insights Webinars community," said Tiffani Neilson, Chief Marketing Officer of IoT Marketing and Host of Industry Insights Webinars. "We are so thrilled to bring the Industry Insights IoT Awards back for the second year in a row and look forward to acknowledging the best technologies, companies, and individuals in IoT."

The categories for this year's program include:

IoT Product of the Year

Best IoT Security Solution

Best Asset Tracking Solution

Space Tech Solution of the Year

Tech for Good Award

Greenest IoT Solution

Digital Transformation Innovator of the Year

IoT Systems Integrator of the Year

IoT Thought Leader of the Year

IoT Executive of the Year

A panel of IoT industry judges will narrow down the finalists for each category, and the winners will be chosen after a public vote. Finalists will be announced on October 12, 2021, and voting will remain open until December 10, 2021.

Award winners will receive the following prizes:

An IoT and cloud consulting package, including promotional credits, to run systems on Amazon Web Services, from SourceLogix . This includes architecture sessions, promotional credits to run systems on AWS, and training. For qualifying businesses, some restrictions apply.

A media-style interview with Industry Insights Webinars

Digital award ribbon and certificate

Recognition during the live event

The winners of this year's Industry Insights IoT Awards will be announced during a live online awards ceremony, part of the Industry Insights Webinars series, on December 16, 2021. The event will be hosted by Tiffani Neilson and BH IoT Group Partner Steve Brumer .

The Industry Insights Webinars series brings together thought leaders, experts, and business professionals for a panel-style discussion with Q&A. After just over a year since its initial launch, the series has already garnered an average of over 1,300 live viewers.

For full details on award submissions for the 2021 Industry Insights Awards, please visit IoTMktg.com/2nd-Annual-Industry-Insights-IoT-Awards .

About Industry Insights Webinars

Powered by IoT Marketing, Industry Insights Webinars is a virtual community of thought leaders, industry experts, business professionals, and solution providers, who share their knowledge and expertise about the Internet of Things through webinars. The monthly series educates those in need of connected solutions and aligns them with relevant information and suggestions from IoT and technology ecosystem partners. For more information, please visit IoTMktg.com/Webinars .

