IoT Marketing Strengthens IoT Ecosystem by Hosting the First Annual Industry Insights IoT Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Insights Webinars held the 2020 Solution Spotlight Showcase and First Annual Industry Insights IoT Awards , with Host Tiffani Neilson and Guest Co-Host Steve Brumer on Thursday, December 10, 2020, as part of IoT Marketing's monthly Industry Insights Webinars series.

The 2020 Solution Spotlight Showcase and First Annual Industry Insights IoT Awards recognized the top IoT solutions, businesses, and industry leaders for their success this year, while featuring thought-provoking conversations on the State of IoT. Full replay available at IoTMktg.com/IoT-Marketing-Webinar-Videos.

The live event featured thought-provoking conversations on the State of IoT and recognized the top IoT solutions, businesses, and industry leaders for their success in 2020, giving each of the winners the opportunity to say a few words when accepting their award. The special edition closed with forward-looking thoughts, trends, and tips for the year ahead.

"2020 has been a challenging year and IoT Marketing created the Industry Insights IoT Awards to recognize IoT businesses and leaders for their accomplishments in expressing resilience and innovation to push the industry forward," stated Tiffani Neilson, host of the webinar series and Director of Marketing and Sales at IoT Marketing LLC.

Key awards and winners featured during the event include:

Founder of IoT Marketing, Johannes Beekman, shared, "Facilitating constructive dialogue around new and existing challenges while highlighting marketplace solutions aimed at solving industry pain points is crucial to move the IoT industry forward. For this reason, Industry Insights Webinars is committed to serving audiences with content that helps close the gap between solution providers and those in search of their products and services."

In the absence of trade shows, many players in the IoT ecosystem are struggling with business development for their connected solutions. To serve this need, Industry Insights Webinars has created a virtual community for business professionals and thought leaders to share their knowledge and expertise.

Additionally, IoT Marketing is preparing to launch an exclusive on-demand channel and new Industry Insights Webinars website in early 2021. All webinar replays, including the 2020 Solution Spotlight Showcase and Industry Insight IoT Awards are currently available on IoT Marketing's website.

Watch the Industry Insights IoT Awards replay by visiting, IoTMktg.com/IoT-Marketing-Webinar-Videos .

About IoT Marketing

Based in Austin, Texas, IoT Marketing is a digital agency specializing in launching and fueling the growth of IoT and high-tech companies by planning and executing their go-to-market strategies and product launches. With deep industry knowledge in IoT, high-tech, advertising, and public relations, IoT Marketing provides vital insights into markets and technology applications as a foundation for positioning and branding a company's IoT initiatives. Clients benefit from working with one outsourced firm offering end-to-end marketing services, from websites to webinars. For more information, please visit IoTMktg.com .

