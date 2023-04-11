IoT Marketing to Highlight Advanced Technologies Driving Green Initiatives at Green Things Summit

The all-day ticketed virtual event will take place on April 27th

AUSTIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of April being Earth Month, IoT Marketing is hosting its inaugural Green Things Summit on April 27th to spread awareness of the advanced technologies making a positive impact on our environment. An all-day ticketed event starting at 10 am PDT, the Green Things Summit will highlight IoT and other complementary technologies being used to drive green initiatives. With panel discussions, keynotes, training sessions, and fireside chats, the event will offer a multitude of opportunities for attendees to learn about green technology solutions. All access passes for the Green Things Summit are currently on sale for $79.99. To purchase a pass, visit IoTMktg.com/Green-Things-Summit .

An all-day virtual event to be held on April 27th, the Green Things Summit will recognize green innovation and highlight the advanced technologies making a positive impact on our environment. All-access passes to the event are on sale for $79.99, but for a limited time, the first 100 passes purchased using code "GTS-preferred100" will be FREE.

For a limited time only, the first 100 passes purchased using code "GTS-preferred100" will be free.

"Based on findings from the recent IPCC climate change report, it's clear that we can no longer ignore the devastating consequences of climate change. Fortunately, IoT and advanced technologies can offer hope," said Tiffani Neilson , CMO of IoT Marketing. "With our Green Things Summit event, we hope to shed light on green innovation, while bringing together a community of organizations and individuals passionate about saving the planet."

The speakers set to feature at the Green Things Summit include:

Casting a wide net of information surrounding the role that advanced technologies play when it comes to environmental sustainability, the Green Things Summit will cover a variety of topics ranging from the latest trends, like ESG and green investments, to evergreen features, like climate tech and clean energy. Attendees interested in sustainability-focused subjects will enjoy sessions about cleantech, decarbonization, the digital transformation of agriculture and vertical farms, and aerospace approaches on Earth to create a sustainable circular economy. Those more intrigued by the use of high-tech for sustainable uses may be keen to attend sessions about AIoT, drones, greentech, smart cities, and edge computing. The content featured during the summit can also be accessed for up to 30 days after the event.

Additionally, the Green Things Summit will offer attendees the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals in the tech and sustainability community, including executives from international organizations, inventors of advanced green technologies, founders of rising startups in the greentech space, and sustainability-focused influencers. Attendees can visit virtual public networking chat rooms, or connect with others directly by using the platform's direct messaging feature.

For the full Green Things Summit schedule of sessions and details on speakers, please visit IoTMktg.com/Green-Things-Summit .

About IoT Marketing

Based in Austin, Texas, IoT Marketing is a digital agency specializing in launching and fueling the growth of companies on the cutting edge of technology and environmental sustainability. With deep industry knowledge, clients benefit from working with one outsourced firm offering end-to-end marketing, PR, and production services. IoT Marketing also helps organizations increase brand awareness among its extensive audience of tech and sustainability industry leaders and professionals through its Industry Insights Webinars events and annual virtual summits: The Green Things Summit in April and Summit of Things in September. For more information, please visit IoTMktg.com .

Media Contact

Rose Begonia

[email protected]

(614) 695-1403

SOURCE IoT Marketing