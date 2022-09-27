IoT Marketing to Hold Summit of Things Hybrid Event with Live Stage in Las Vegas

The event will pair an in-person experience with a metaverse-like virtual platform

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first-ever production of a hybrid event, IoT Marketing will hold the Summit of Things virtually and in person from the City of Las Vegas International Innovation Center on Thursday, October 27th. An all-day ticketed event starting from 10am to 5pm Pacific Time, the Summit of Things will bring together a unique blend of perspectives to explore how IoT and other technologies are used across multiple industries. The event will feature a combination of panel discussions, keynotes, training sessions, fireside chats, and more. The Summit of Things is part of the Industry Insights Webinars series, a panel-style series produced by IoT Marketing that focuses on how technology is used in a new industry for each webinar.

IoT Marketing's hybrid Summit of Things will pair an in-person experience with a metaverse-like platform.

"With a variety of educational sessions, the Summit of Things will take the concepts presented in the Industry Insights Webinars series to the next level. From technology evangelists and analysts to students and IoT adopters, this event is ideal for anyone looking to broaden their understanding of the Internet of Things and other advanced technologies," said IoT Marketing CMO Tiffani Neilson.

Utilizing an interactive metaverse-like experience, the Summit of Things will give attendees the ability to virtually move through the event like they would at an in-person conference. Attendees can visit multiple stages, networking areas, a virtual expo hall, and a marketplace for products, services, and freebies. Additionally, attendees can access a personal planner for bookmarking sessions, allowing for notifications of when speakers and brands go live. The content featured during the Summit of Things can also be accessed for up to 30 days after the event.

IoT Marketing will use the City of Las Vegas International Innovation Center to create a hybrid event with a live stage and live audience. Those who attend the Summit of Things live from Las Vegas can leverage all the benefits of the virtual event while enjoying the content in person.

To purchase tickets, please visit: IoTmktg.com/Summit-of-Things . Students and educators can receive a discount on tickets. Must have a .edu email to qualify.

The Summit of Things also has event sponsorships, advertising opportunities, and media partnerships available for brands and news organizations seeking to reach thousands of decision-makers.

About IoT Marketing

Based in Austin, Texas, IoT Marketing is a digital agency specializing in launching and fueling the growth of IoT and high-tech companies by planning and executing their go-to-market strategies and product launches. With deep industry knowledge in IoT, high-tech, advertising, and public relations, IoT Marketing provides vital insights into markets and technology applications as a foundation for positioning and branding a company's IoT initiatives. Clients benefit from working with one outsourced firm offering end-to-end marketing services, from websites to webinars. For more information, please visit IoTMktg.com .

