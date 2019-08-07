IoT Middleware Market Projected to Grow by US$22.4 Billion - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Aug 07, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Middleware - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IoT Middleware market worldwide is projected to grow by US$22.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 23.1%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.4%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.5 Billion by the year 2025, Manufacturing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Manufacturing will reach a market size of US$555.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Amazon Web Services
- Arrayent
- Axiros Gmbh
- Cisco Systems
- Clearblade
- Davra Networks
- Oracle Corporation
- Ptc
- Red Hat
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- IoT Middleware Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Device Management (Platform) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Application Management (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Connectivity Management (Platform) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US IoT Middleware Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Device Management (Platform) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Application Management (Platform) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Connectivity Management (Platform) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European IoT Middleware Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Device Management (Platform) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Application Management (Platform) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Connectivity Management (Platform) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm1frb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article