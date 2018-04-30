NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385736



IoT refers to the holistic interconnection of services, applications, business processes, people, and devices with a network or Internet in order to share information and perform certain tasks without any human intervention.The market for IoT 'platforms' is quite complex due to the various pieces required to come together to create, enable, deploy, and manage an IoT application.



Global telecom operators have been investing in IoT services and solutions for business customers for years, initially as relatively unsophisticated 'M2M' offerings focused primarily on connectivity.More recently, operators have focused on seizing more of the value chain by offering more comprehensive platforms and services to support their enterprise customers.



While these platforms begin with cellular data connectivity as the 'table stakes' requirement, the most advanced operators provide a host of features and services designed to help enterprises build use cases and ROI to support IoT investment, as well as IoT deployment and management services.



This report outlines emerging IoT value chain models for telcos, their current IoT value chain and portfolio within the value chain. It discusses the developments and deployment of IoT solutions of leading network operators including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Orange Business Services, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone that are at the forefront in establishing differentiated market strategies in the IoT market. The report wraps up with an analysis of key opportunities and recommendations for telcos as well as for enterprises to pursue IoT opportunities.



The report "IoT Monetization: Review of IoT Technology and Enabling Platforms", provides an examination of IoT market and telcos IoT value chain and platforms as well as industrial IoT opportunities to help enterprises better understand the development of the IoT market ecosystem and telco IoT service delivery, formulate effective product development plans and IoT network solutions and return on investments; highlights different IoT platform, progressive approaches and service offerings offered by service providers to deliver IoT network solutions and create new revenue streams; and discusses concrete opportunities in the IoT ecosystem, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos and enterprises.



The report consists of following sections -

- Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context.This section discusses brief overview of IoT and M2M market, key IoT market drivers for stakeholders to invest in the IoT market and telcos IoT value chain models.



It also reviews the potential challenges for the telcos operating in the IoT market, their current developments in the IoT industry and the opportunities ahead to climb up the IoT value chain.

- Section 2: Deciphering the IoT 'Platform'. This section discusses and examines about the different IoT platforms like device management, connectivity management and application enablement in the IoT space.

- Section 3: Operator Service Profiles. This section examines the developments, service and platform offerings as well as strengths and limitations of six telcos investing in the IoT space.

- Section 4: Findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and critical considerations and recommendations for telcos and enterpises pursuing the IoT opportunity.



Companies mentioned in this report: Accenture, Amazon, AT&T , China Mobile, China Unicom, Cumulocity, Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile, Ericsson, GE, IBM, KPN, MTS, Orange Business Services, Palo Alto Networks, PTC, Telefónica, Telenor Connexion, TIM, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Softbank, Symantec, Trustonic, Verizon and Vodafone



Scope

Some of the findings of the report include -

- Security remains a primary gating factor for enterprises regardless of vertical.

- Network operators lack the resources to pursue IoT opportunities in all verticals.

- While many operators provide references, case studies, and connection numbers, it is difficult to ascertain which ones are seeing the most traction.



Reasons to buy

- This report provides an examination of IoT market and telcos IoT value chain and platforms as well as industrial IoT opportunities to help enterprises better understand the development of the IoT market ecosystem and telco IoT service delivery, formulate effective product development plans and IoT network solutions and return on investments.

- The report highlights different IoT platform, progressive approaches and service offerings offered by service providers to deliver IoT network solutions and create new revenue streams.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the IoT ecosystem, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos and enterprises.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05385736



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-monetization-review-of-iot-technology-and-enabling-platforms-300638110.html