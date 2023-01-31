IoT Observatory to host Plenary Session at 2023 InsurTech Hartford Symposium

The Insurance IoT Observatory joining 100s of insurance leaders and

top-tier companies at breakthrough insurance event

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance IoT Observatory has selected the 2023 InsurTech Hartford Symposium to host their North America Spring Plenary Session pre-event function on May 1.



The Insurance IoT Observatory is the world's leading think tank on IoT use in insurance with 60 member companies such as Nationwide, Travelers, The Hartford, AXA XL, and Hanover. The Insurance IoT Observatory's director and founder, Matteo Carbone, is globally recognized as an IoT thought leader and is ranked as a top industry influencer.



In addition to his role at IoT Insurance Observatory, Carbone has advised more than 100 different players across global markets. His breadth of experience includes the setup of industrial and commercial plans and growth strategy definition to the start-up of new initiatives and advising M&A deals.



"As the leader of a company that values innovation, I knew that hosting our Spring Plenary Session at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium would allow us to bring additional value to our senior-level members, giving them direct access to top innovators in the industry. We are excited to be part of a leading industry event that is unlike any other."



Insurance professionals, startup founders, entrepreneurs, and investors will come together in an immersive environment with ample educational and networking opportunities focused on the latest trends and innovations. Building on years of successful growth, InsurTech Hartford is bringing several new enhancements, including a world-class location in Mohegan Sun, program development, and co-located industry meetings such as the IoT Observatory. The latest agenda and speaker line-up are now available on the InsurTech Hartford Symposium website.



Located less than a 45-minute drive from downtown Hartford and close to major Boston, New York City, and Providence airports, Mohegan Sun is the premier destination for business meetings. With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and function space, the Mohegan Sun is a luxury meeting location with two unique hotels, two spas, various fine dining options, shopping, and gaming. This is a golden chance to network with world-class insurance executives, startup founders, and investors, and discover the latest industry trends. #IHS23 promises to be the organization's biggest and best event yet, with strong focus on delivering the highest quality of content with sessions moderated and curated by seasoned industry experts.



For more information, visit https://insurtechhartfordsymposium.com.



About InsurTech Hartford (ITH)

InsurTech Hartford (ITH) is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, ITH draws executive-level global (re)insurance audiences.



Contact:

Marissa Buckley

***@insurtechhartford.com



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12949384



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE InsurTech Hartford